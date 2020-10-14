After cheap AirPods? JBL Tune 120TWS are an incredible 60% off for Prime Day

The AirPods and (our favourite) Sony WF-1000XM3s may be experiencing excellent Prime Day discounts right now, but if you still aren't prepared to stretch to their still considerable asking prices, we have the Prime Day headphones deal for you.

For today only (or until stocks last), the JBL Tune 120TWS can be yours for just $39.95 (down from their usual $100 RRP) thanks to a generous 60 per cent price cut.

For budget true wireless earbuds, discounts don't get much better than this.

JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds $100 $39.95

16 hours of battery, quick charging, touch controls and most importantly a 60 per cent discount... on paper this looks to be an excellent Prime Day deal.View Deal

We haven't tested this particular JBL model so can't wholly vouch for it as an AirPods alternative, however considering JBL's decent track record and the specs on offer here for the nominal price, the Tune 120TWS seems a pretty safe bet for $40.

They boast a combined battery life of 16 hours (four from the earbuds, plus 12 from the charging case), while a 15 minute speed-charge will fill them with an hour of juice.

There's on-bud touch controls for pausing, playing, skipping tracks and accepting phone calls, too, and underpinning the audio side of things is JBL's ‘Pure Bass’ tech, which claims to reproduce a 'concert hall' soundstage and deep, powerful bass. Willing to find out? You don't have to pay much for the privilege.

