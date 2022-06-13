Best Father's Day gifts 2022: headphones, Bluetooth speakers, wireless earbuds and more

Father's Day 2022 isn't till Sunday 19th June, so there's still time to consider what you're going to buy the old man. Socks and a mug just won't cut it, so we've put together the ultimate Father's Day 2022 gift guide.

Below, we've handpicked some of the best new tech – from premium wireless headphones to brilliant Bluetooth speakers – designed to turn Father's Day 2022 from average to epic!

Left it a bit late? Don't panic. A good number of our Father's Day 2022 gift guide selections are available with next-day delivery via Amazon Prime (opens in new tab). Read on for the best Father's Day gifts...

Best Father's Day gifts 2022

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th Gen) $49 $28 at Amazon (save $22) (opens in new tab)

You can make dad's life a whole lot easier with the latest Echo Dot smart speaker. It's a great way to add the Alexa voice assistant to your home or music system and sounds surprisingly refined for its size. Plus, you can grab a huge 44% discount!

(opens in new tab) JBL Reflect Flow Pro+ $179 $129 at Amazon (save $50) (opens in new tab) With 30 hours of total battery life, noise-cancelling and a build that can withstand the great outdoors, these true wireless earbuds are the perfect companion for sporty dads. Save 28% at Amazon now.

(opens in new tab) Roku streambar $129 $99 at Amazon (save $30) (opens in new tab)

This streamer-cum-soundbar offers plenty of bang for buck. With 4K HDR streaming built-in, and an impressive array of apps, it's a fine way of making pop's TV a whole lot smarter.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus free 30-day trial (opens in new tab)

Paramount's streaming service is great for sports and has some good original content offerings, so at the low price of free, dad can't go wrong with trialing this streaming service. Subscription costs from $4.99 a month after (ad-supported). No contract, cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) Record Washer Mk II $79 $72 at Amazon (save $8) (opens in new tab)

Whether your dad's a vinyl junkie or a casual collector, this motorised record-cleaning device should put a smile on his face. Not one we've tested, but this kit includes everything you need to clean LPs, 45s, and 78 RPMs.

(opens in new tab) Elac Debut B5.2 speakers £$349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A five-star dad deserves a pair of five-star speakers. Enter the Elac Debut B5.2 – brilliant budget bookshelf-sized speakers that deliver sound with a precision and cohesion that’s rare at this price.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4 $350 £278 at Amazon (save $72) (opens in new tab)

If you want to tell dad you love him without actually saying it, Sony's stellar wireless noise-cancellers will get the message across. These high-end headphones deliver a sonic masterclass and five-star comfort.

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 5 $85 $50 at Amazon (save $35) (opens in new tab)

Here, Alexa gains video to bring a satisfying boost to its abilities. We gave this video-enhanced smart hub five stars in our tests, and now, you can nab it at 40% off for Father's Day 2022.

(opens in new tab) Chromecast with Google TV $49 $39 at Amazon (save $10) (opens in new tab)

Sports, movies or TV shows? Dad can watch all his favourites with this five-star streamer. It supports Dolby Vision and Atmos and features a superb voice remote. Ideal for the armchair sports fan. Save a tasty 20% at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Jurassic World 5-Movie 4K Blu-ray $75 $34 at Amazon (save $41) (opens in new tab)

Amazon has slashed a massive 55% off this awesome boxset. It includes every Jurassic Park and Jurassic World film (minus Dominion of course) in one collection – in 4K with Dolby Vision and DTS:X.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

These premium, five-star wireless buds combine a spacious and refined sound with high-end features such as aptX Adaptive Bluetooth support. A luxurious Father's Day gift at a very reasonable price.

(opens in new tab) Fire 7 tablet $49 $39 at Amazon (save $10) (opens in new tab)

Time dad upgraded his tablet? This ultra-affordable Amazon model features a 7-inch screen, 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and access to streaming apps such as BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Showtime, Starz and Disney+.

(opens in new tab) JBL Flip 6 speaker w/case $130 $125 at Amazon (save $5) (opens in new tab)

If dad's into the great outdoors, he'll appreciate this waterproof JBL portable speaker with hardshell case. It packs in plenty of features including Bluetooth, PartyBoost, EQ settings and 12 hours playback. A class act – just like the old man!

(opens in new tab) Tidal HiFi Plus 30 days free (£19.99/month after) (opens in new tab)

With over 90 million songs, including tracks in Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio, Tidal's music streaming service is sure to enthrall any music-loving dad. Better yet, dad can trial it free for 30 days!

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $50 $35 at Amazon (save $15) (opens in new tab)

If dad wants to stream in glorious 4K, Amazon makes a 4K version of the excellent Fire TV Stick. It's one of Amazon's most powerful streaming sticks and an absolute steal with this Father's Day discount.

(opens in new tab) Rega Planar 3/Elys 2 $1349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If dad's a vinyl lover, he'll appreciate this superbly equipped deck. A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 winner, the Planar 3 is simply the best value turntable on the market right now.

MORE:

Shop today's best TV deals

The best budget turntables for vinyl-loving dads

Love movies? Here are the best 4K Blu-ray players