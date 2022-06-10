Best Father's Day gifts 2022: headphones, speakers, box sets, music and more

Father's Day 2022 isn't till Sunday 19th June, so there's just time to consider what you're going to buy the old man. Socks and a mug just won't cut it, so we've put together the ultimate Father's Day 2022 gift guide.

Below, we've hand-picked some of the best new tech – from premium wireless headphones to brilliant Bluetooth speakers – designed to turn Father's Day 2022 from average to epic.

Left it a bit late? Don't panic – a good number of our Father's Day 2022 gift guide selections are available with next-day delivery through Amazon Prime (opens in new tab). Read on to pick the best Father's Day gift...

Best Father's Day gifts 2022

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th Gen) £49 £29 at Amazon (save £20) (opens in new tab)

You can make dad's life a whole lot easier with the latest Echo Dot smart speaker. It's a great way to add the Alexa voice assistant to your home or music system and sounds surprisingly refined for its size. Plus, you can grab a huge 40% discount!

(opens in new tab) Roku streambar £129 £99 at Amazon (save £30) (opens in new tab)

This streamer-cum-soundbar offers plenty of bang for buck. With 4K HDR streaming built-in, and an impressive array of apps, it's a fine way of making dad's TV a whole lot smarter.

(opens in new tab) Spincare Vinyl Cleaner £49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Whether your dad's a vinyl junkie or a casual collector, this motorised record-cleaning device should put a smile on his face. Not one we've tested, but the kit includes everything you need to clean 500 records.

(opens in new tab) Elac Debut B5.2 speakers £249 £229 at Amazon (save £20) (opens in new tab)

A five-star dad deserves a pair of five-star speakers. Enter the Elac Debut B5.2 – brilliant budget speakers that deliver sound with a cohesion that’s rare at this price.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4 £350 £277 at Amazon (save £73) (opens in new tab)

If you want to tell dad you love him without actually saying it, Sony's stellar wireless noise-cancellers will get the message across. These high-end headphones deliver a sonic masterclass and five-star comfort.

(opens in new tab) Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection 4K Blu-ray £62 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Good news for dino-loving dads everywhere: every Jurassic Park and Jurassic World film (minus Dominion of course) is now available in one collection in 4K with Dolby Vision and DTS:X. What better way to celebrate Father's Day 2022 than with rampaging raptors?

(opens in new tab) Chromecast with Google TV £59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Sports, movies or TV shows? Dad can stream all his favourites with the five-star Chromecast with Google TV. It supports Dolby Vision and Atmos and features a superb voice remote. Ideal for the armchair sports fan.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 £220 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

These brand new, five-star wireless buds combine a spacious and refined sound with high-end features such as aptX Adaptive Bluetooth support. A Father's Day bargain at this price.

(opens in new tab) Fire 7 tablet £59 £31 at Amazon (save £28) (opens in new tab)

Time dad upgraded his tablet? This ultra-affordable Amazon model features a 7-inch screen, 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and access to streaming apps such as BBC iPlayer, Netflix and Disney+. Grab a 47% discount at Amazon while stocks last.

(opens in new tab) JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker £129 £120 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If dad's into the great outdoors, he'll appreciate this waterproof JBL portable speaker. It packs in plenty of features including Bluetooth, PartyBoost, EQ settings and 12 hours playback. A class act – just like the old man!

(opens in new tab) Tidal HiFi Plus 30 days free (£19.99/month after) (opens in new tab)

With over 90 million songs, including tracks in Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio, Tidal's music streaming service is sure to enthrall any music-loving dad. Better yet, dad can trial it free for 30 days!

(opens in new tab) Rega Planar 3/Elys 2 £685 at Sevenoaks (opens in new tab)

If dad's a vinyl lover, he'll appreciate this superbly equipped deck. A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 winner, the Planar 3 is simply the best value turntable on the market right now.

MORE:

Shop today's best TV deals

The best budget turntables for vinyl-loving dads

Love movies? Here are the best 4K Blu-ray players