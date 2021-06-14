Best Father's Day gifts 2021: headphones, wireless speakers, box sets and more

Father's Day 2021 isn't until Sunday 20th June but it pays to plan ahead – especially if you have a picky papa. Here's what to buy the man who bought you your first baseball glove and taught you how to grill a steak...

Below we've assembled some high-tech Father's Day gift ideas to make dad feel special. From best-in-class wireless headphones to pocket Bluetooth speakers, budget tablets and music streaming subscriptions, these gifts are a win-win for dads and grandads alike.

Better still, most of the Father's Day gift ideas below are available with next-day delivery via Amazon Prime...

Best Father's Day gifts 2021

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) $49 at Amazon

You can make your dad's life a whole lot easier with the latest Echo Dot smart speaker. It's a great way to add the Alexa voice assistant to your home or music system and sounds surprisingly refined for its size. Plus, who wouldn't want a device that lets you order pizza without lifting a finger?

Sony WH-1000XM4 $399 $329 at Amazon

If you want to tell dad you love him without actually saying it, Sony's stellar wireless noise-cancellers will get the message across. These luxury headphones deliver a sonic masterclass and five-star comfort. A seriously classy Father's Day gift.View Deal

Spin Clean Record Washer Mk II $79.99 at Amazon

Whether your dad's a vinyl junkie or a casual collector, this nifty motorized record-cleaning gadget should put a smile on his face. It promises ultra-effective record cleaning due to a special cleaning fluid that aims to reduce pops and crackles.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds $279 at Amazon

These fantastic, five-star true wireless earbuds combine brilliant noise-cancelling tech with natural, dynamic sound. They're serious rivals to the Apple AirPods Pro, so they're ideal for any dad who loves to listen on the go.View Deal

Chromecast with Google TV $49.99 at Best Buy

Sports, movies or TV shows? Dad can stream all his favourites with the five-star Chromecast with Google TV. It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and features a superb voice remote. Ideal for the armchair sports fan.View Deal

Sonos Roam Bluetooth speaker $169 at BestBuy

If a father-son camping trip is on the cards, take this portable and waterproof Sonos speaker. It's packed with tech including wi-fi, Bluetooth and 10 hours playback. The sound is surprisingly full-bodied, too. A class act – just like pops.View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited Get 3 months free

With over 60 million songs, Amazon's music streaming service is sure to enthrall music-loving dads. Better yet, the price includes access to a huge library of lossless tracks via Amazon Music HD. It's $9.99 a month and your subscription continues until it's cancelled.View Deal

JBL Bar 5.0 Dolby Atmos soundbar $349 at Amazon

The newest edition to JBL's popular Bar series may be small, but it promises big results in the sound department, thanks to Virtual Dolby Atmos. A solid bit of kit that will give dad's movie nights some serious oomph.View Deal

All-new Fire HD 10 tablet (2021) $149 at Amazon

This affordable tablet features a 10in 1080p screen that's perfect for movies, gaming and video calling. If it's out of your price range, the previous generation model can be had for just $124.

View Deal

Tribit Stormbox Micro Speaker $49 at Amazon

This five-star waterproof Bluetooth speaker features stereo-pairing, a stretchy strap for slinging around your bike's handlebars and delivers superb sound for the money. If you want maximum bang for your buck, this is the Father's Day gift for you.View Deal

Sony PS-LX310BT turntable $199 at Best Buy

Sony's five-star turntable has a wonderfully musical sound that will add depth and dimension to dad's vinyl collection. It's easy to use and can be paired with Bluetooth headphones, so he can blast out Led Zepp without disturbing the neighbours.View Deal

Mission: Impossible 6-Movie Collection $84 $64 at Amazon

If you think dad would enjoy a suspense-filled action movie starring Tom Cruise, you're in luck. This Mission: Impossible 4K Ultra HD box contains six of 'em, shot over the last two decades. Perfect Sunday afternoon escapism.View Deal

