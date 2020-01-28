Best Super Bowl TV deals: 4K and OLED TV bargains

It's almost time for Super Bowl LIV, so what better time to treat yourself to a brand new TV? And if you want a TV, then you want a TV deal – there are bargains galore to be found at any time of year for TVs but particularly when ahead of the big game.

We've searched online to find you the best TV deals around ahead of Super Bowl LIV and there are plenty to choose from, including HD, 4K, LED, OLED and QLED TVs, featuring brands such as LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio and more.

Whether you watch on cable or Netflix, Hulu or Disney+, the best TVs promise all the features you need and great performance. We'll be keeping this page regularly updated to ensure you never miss a TV deal, so keep this page bookmarked if you're thinking of pushing the button on a new television.

Super Bowl TV deals from around the web

32-inch TV deals

LG 32LM505BBUA $170 $109 at Best Buy

A 47 per cent saving gets you a 32in LG TV for just $109. It's pretty no-frills where specs are concerned, but what do you expect for this price? There's two HDMI inputs and a USB port for media playback.

Toshiba 32in LED with Fire TV $179 $129 at Best Buy

If you need a small TV for a second room but still want streaming features, here's a great Super Bowl TV deal. This Toshiba is super-cheap but still comes with Amazon Fire TV, for Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, Disney+ and more. Bargain.

43-inch TV deals

Samsung UN43NU6900 43in 4K TV $500 $248 at Walmart

An entry-level 2018 4K TV with HDR, 4K upscaling and direct access to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and YouTube. One of the best Walmart TV deals.

50-inch TV deals

Spectre 50in Class 4K LED TV $399.99 $199.99 at Walmart

Four HDMI ports allow you to connect up to four devices at once, so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia. The HDMI 2.0 ports allow you to seamlessly stream 4k video, too. There's that big, 4K screen, and just look at that discount.

TCL 50in 5-Series 4K Roku TV $599 $329 at Amazon

A budget 50in 4K TV with two USPs: built-in Roku, giving owners direct access to a plethora of smart apps, and Dolby Vision HDR support. A well-specc'd TV for its modest price tag.

55-inch TV deals

TCL 55in LED 5 Series 4K UHD TV $449 $349 at Best Buy

Jump up to a 55-inch 4K TV with the TCL 5 Series and you can still get a big discount. There's HDR support, smart TV streaming apps via Roku TV, which brings Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and more, plus four HDMI inputs.

Toshiba 55in 4K Fire TV Edition $449 $329 at Best Buy

This Toshiba has Amazon's Fire TV smart platform built-in – ideal for Prime subscribers but also those who stream from other platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, HBO and Disney+. And you can save $120 ahead of the Super Bowl.

Samsung QN55Q70R 55in 4K QLED TV $1500 $997 at Walmart

This Q70R offers many of the features of the top-of-the-range Samsung Q90R but at a lower price. It doesn't have the OneConnect box (connections are all in the TV) and misses some picture tech. The 65in version of this TV won a 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award.

Samsung QE55Q80R 55 inch 4K QLED TV $2000 $1297 at Walmart

The Q80R offers a higher brightness and Samsung's Ultra Wide Viewing Angle tech over the Q70R above. And you can save more than $700 thanks to this Super Bowl TV deal.

Sceptre 55 inch 4K LED TV $399.99 $239 at Walmart

Big-selling cheap 4K TV brand Sceptre is offering this super-cheap 55 inch 4K TV in the Walmart sales. Almost half price, you get four HDMI inputs, 10,000:1 contrast ratio, and optical and headphone connections.

LG OLED55B8 4K OLED TV $2000 $1199 at Amazon

The B8 is the cheapest 2018 LG OLED and still delivers great picture performance as well as all the smart features you'd expect – a bargain at this price.

LG OLED55B9 4K OLED TV $1800 $1299 at Amazon

LG's cheapest 2019 OLED TV uses the same processor as the LG OLED TV below but comes with 2019's picture improvements. We reviewed the slightly larger, 65-inch version, saying that it "gets our full vote of confidence".

LG OLED55C9 4K OLED TV $1996.99 $1497 at Walmart

You can bag the 2019 version of the C9 – which won a 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award – with a $400 saving at Walmart. "Colours are insanely good, contrast levels are cracking, it's super sharp and detailed. We'd have it at home in a heartbeat."

Sony XBR-55A8G 4K OLED TV $1998 $1798 at Crutchfield

Brilliant in many ways, this 2019 55-inch set promises spectacular picture quality thanks to Sony's 4K X-Reality PRO processing chip, which upscales images to near-4K clarity. And with HDR and Dolby sound to boot, it's a much-improved take on last year's model.

65-inch TV deals

Sceptre 65 inch 4K LED TV $899 $349 at Walmart

A crazy low price on this Sceptre 65 inch 4K TV, which is currently available at an $550 saving via Walmart. It offers 4K UHD resolution, an LED screen, four HDMI connections and smart TV features.

Samsung UN65NU6900 65-inch 4K TV $1000 $478 at Walmart

A 65in Samsung for under $500? You bet. An entry-level 2018 4K TV with HDR, 4K upscaling and built-in access to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and YouTube, this is among the cheapest large-screen Samsung 4K TVs we've seen.

LG OLED65C9 4K OLED TV $3496 $2096 at Crutchfield

LG has squeezed yet more performance from its OLED panel – the C9 is natural, dynamic and rich, and it sounds good, too. Better still, you can make a $1000 saving when buying this 2019 What Hi-Fi? award-winner online.

Samsung QE65Q90R 65 inch 4K TV $3500 $2599 at Samsung

No other 65in 4K TV is brighter, punchier or crisper. It's arguably the best gaming TV you can currently buy, too. And there's a $1000 saving right now direct from the Samsung US store.

Sony XBR65X950G + Echo Dot 3rd Gen $2049 $1399 at Best Buy

If you want close to flagship performance for much less than flagship money, this Sony is a super choice. And thanks to this Best Buy deal, you can get an Echo Dot 3rd Gen into the bargain.

LG 65B9PUA 4K OLED TV $2599.99 $1799.99 at Best Buy

The B9 is cheaper than C9 model, but it has a less sophisticated processor and doesn't have the new AI features. If you can do without such bells and whistles, you'll benefit from Dolby Atmos sound and HDR for a full cinematic experience. We loved this TV when we reviewed it, awarding it five stars.

70-inch+ TV deals

LG OLED77C9PLA 4K OLED TV $5999 $4997 at Amazon

Over $1000 has been shaved off this 77in 2019 OLED TV. It's still a lot of money of course, but you can be confident of its performance. We gave the smaller version of this TV a five-star review for its exceptional picture quality.

Samsung UN70NU6070FXZA 4K smart TV $900 $599 at Best Buy

This thin-bezel Samsung boasts a quad-core processor and Dolby Digital Plus sound through its twin 10W speakers. It supports HDR10 and HDR10+ support out of the box and boasts HDMI and USB and alongside wifi. The deal ends today though, so be quick...

Sceptre U750CV-U 75-inch 4K TV $1800 $649 at Walmart

Yes, you've read correctly, it's a 75-inch Sceptre 4K TV with $1200 slashed off the price – making it one of the cheapest 4Ks we've seen. There's no Smart functionality, but if that doesn't bother you, get ready for 4K clarity at a fraction of the cost.

Samsung UN75NU6900FXZA $1149 $899 at Best Buy

This Samsung NU6900 is a great deal at every screen size, so if you're in the market for a monster 75 inch TV, this could be the answer. There's a great big saving on offer from Best Buy.

LG OLED77B9 77in OLED 4K TV $4997 $4299 at Best Buy

It has a mammoth 77in screen, but if that's the size you're looking for, there are few tellies as good as this one. With $500 off, this is a compelling buy for someone who wants a super screen.