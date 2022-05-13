Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream and how to watch the EFL Championship playoffs online

A spot in the Premier League is at stake as Sheffield United take on Nottingham Forest in the first leg of this Championship playoff semi-final. The Millennium Bug was still a major concern the last time Forest played top-flight football, while the Blades will be hoping to bounce back at the first attempt. Who will take the upper hand at Bramall Lane? Make sure you know how to watch a Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream wherever you are in the world.

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream Date: 14th May Kick off: 3pm BST / 10am ET Location: Bramall Lane, Sheffield Free trial: Kayo Sports Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN+ ($6.99/month) AUS stream: BeIN Sports / Kayo UK: Sky / Now

Sheffield United shook off a late-season wobble and won their last three games to secure this much-needed playoff spot. Both meetings between these two sides this season ended in draws, with Forest needing late equalisers home and away, while the Blades haven't lost at Bramall Lane to Saturday's opponents since 2004. Maintaining that record would send it back to the City Ground for the second leg with all to play for.

Considering how Nottingham Forest started the season it's a minor miracle they've even made the playoffs. Just one point from their first seven games saw manager Chris Hughton lose his job, with Steve Cooper replacing the former Brighton boss in September. He oversaw a remarkable transformation in form that ended with a fourth-place finish, but can they take a big step towards Wembley in South Yorkshire?

It's a 3pm BST kick-off (10am ET) on Saturday 14th May at Bramall Lane. Read on to find out how to watch a Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream wherever you are in the world.

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream for free

Those in Australia can watch Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest for free with a Kayo Sports free trial. BeIn Sports is the rights holder for the Championship playoffs in Australia and you can tune into BeIn Sports on the Kayo Sports platform.

You can sign up to the Kayo Sports 14-day free trial, enjoy the game, and then either cancel or continue to enjoy all the great sports on the platform for as long as you like.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch Kayo from abroad as if you were back at home in Australia.

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Kayo Sports 14-day FREE trial

Kayo Sports is the home of cricket, UFC, boxing, NBA, NFL and a total of 50 different live and on demand sports competitions, including the Championship playoffs through BeIn. Sign-up for 14 days for free. Cancel at anytime. No contract. Just lots of sport. It's AU$25 thereafter. You can watch online or through the Kayo app on most smart devices.

Watch a Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant EFL Championship rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle.

A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

US: Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream

ESPN is the EFL Championship rights holder in the States. You can catch Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest on ESPN+ which can be viewed through the ESPN+ app on all good smart platforms.

Subscription to EPSN+ costs just $5.99 per month or $13.99 per month as part of a triple threat with Disney+ and Hulu which represents an excellent deal for a tonne of sports and entertainment content.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

UK: Watch Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest in 4K HDR

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Canada: Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream

Those in Canada, Austria, Spain, Germany, Andorra, Italy, Spain, San Marino and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN which offers fairly low monthly prices and lots of live sport.

The price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest with DAZN $20 per month

DAZN has the rights to the EFL Championship playoffs in much of Europe and Canada along with the F1, UFC, boxing and many other sports. Try it for a month, contract-free. Cancel at anytime.

AUS & NZ: Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream

You can watch Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest in Australia and New Zealand on beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest, with the game kicking off at 12.00am AEST and 3.00am NZST, so there's not a lot of point in going to bed.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports and watch on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Even better, beIN offers a free two-week trial. You can cancel it at any time. If you don't cancel, it automatically renews at a cost of $19.99 per month.

You can also get BeIn through Kayo which includes a 14-day free trial.