Pistol – Danny Boyle's minisieres biopic on the rise and fall of the Sex Pistols – is available to watch now. The six-part TV show follows the journey of the band as based on the recent autobiography of Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones. The miniseries is available in the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, as well as Latin America. Here's how to watch Pistol wherever you happen to be.

Watch Pistol Premieres: Tue 31st May 2022 US stream: Hulu 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) UK stream: Disney+ (£7.99/month) (opens in new tab) Cast: Toby Wallace, Anson Boon, Louis Partridge, Jacob Slater, Christian Lees, Dylan Llewellyn, Sydney Chandler, Emma Appleton, Alexander Arnold, Maisie Williams, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Talulah Riley

Pistol stars Toby Wallace, Anson Boon, Louis Partridge, Jacob Slater and Christian Lees as the Sex Pistols themselves while the story also brings in cast of actors playing the likes of Nancy Spungen, Siouxsie Sioux, Chrissie Hynde, Malcolm McLaren, Billy Idol and even Richard Branson.

Sex Pistols leader singer John Lydon has not been impressed branding the miniseries as "the most disrespectful [insert expletive here] I've ever had to endure" and went so far as to start legal action to make sure that none of the group's music could be used in the show. He lost, and that's our gain as we get to hear tracks from the Sex Pistols' one and only studio album throughout, plus many more besides.

All six episodes of Pistol dropped at once on 31st May. From 8am BST (3.01am ET / 2.01am PT / 5pm AEST) the lot became available to can binge in one go. Fans in the US can watch Pistol free with Hulu's 30-day free trial (opens in new tab). For everyone else it's on Disney Plus. Follow our guide for the full details of how to watch Pistol from where you are.

Watch Pistol free online with Hulu

All six episodes of Pistol are available to stream on Hulu in the States now.

Subscription to Hulu costs from $6.99 a month but new users get a 30-day free trial. In other words, you can watch all of Pistol without paying a penny. Just cancel after the trial if you want

If you're serious about keeping Hulu, though, the better deal is to get Hulu as part of the Disney Bundle (opens in new tab) which includes both Disney+ and ESPN+ too for $13.99 per month

Watch Pistol in the UK

Pistol streams on the Disney+ Star channel in the UK. All six episodes became available on Tuesday 31st May 2022 at 8am.

Subscription to Disney+ (opens in new tab) costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. Currently, there is no free trial.

Watch Pistol in Australia

You can stream Pistol on Disney+ in Australia, from 31st May 2022. Subscription costs from AU$11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. That gets you access to a host of hit TV shows including Pam & Tommy.

