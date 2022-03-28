England vs Ivory Coast live stream: how to watch the 2022 Alzheimer's Society International

England face the Ivory Coast at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, 29th March in the second Alzheimer's Society International of 2022. It might be a friendly, but with the Qatar World Cup just seven months away, Gareth Southgate's Three Lions will be targeting a convincing win. Kick off is at 7.45pm BST.

US soccer fans can watch an England vs Ivory Coast live stream on ESPN+. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck outside the USA. UK fans can watch the game live on Sky Sports or Now.

England vs Ivory Coast live stream Date: Tuesday 29th March 2022 Kick off: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 4.45am AEDT (Weds) Venue: Wembley Stadium, London US stream: ESPN+ ($7/month) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK stream: Sky | Now

The early team news is in and Crystal Palace winger Wilfred Saha, who briefly played for England, will turn out for the Ivory Coast. Meanwhile, England could be ready to welcome back John Stones after the defender withdrew from the last friendly with muscle tightness. Gareth Southgate has also said that Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe is fit and available for Tuesday's clash. The gaffer is expected to make a few changes, with Sterling, Grealish and Rice all options to be rested.

Last time out, England ran out 2-1 victors after a challenging match against Switzerland at Wembley. Tuesday's match is designated as the 'Alzheimer’s Society International' in support of The FA’s official charity partnership, which began in August 2021.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm GMT on Tuesday 29th March at Wembley Stadium. Follow our guide on how to watch an England vs Ivory Coast live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch Premier League live streams: get all the Peacock TV details

England vs Ivory Coast live stream in the USA

(Image credit: ESPN+)

In the USA, ESPN+ has the rights to stream European internationals – including England vs Ivory Coast.

Subscription costs just $6.99 a month and includes access to a slew of sport including UFC and more.

US nationals abroad can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live stream at ESPN+.

Watch an England vs Ivory Coast live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant England vs Ivory Coast live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For England vs Ivory Coast, you may wish to choose 'USA' for ESPN+.

3. Then head over to ESPN+ on your browser or device and enjoy the England vs Ivory Coast live stream.

England vs Ivory Coast live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to show England vs Ivory Coast live in the UK. You can even watch it in 4K on Sky Sports Ultra HD if you're an Ultra HD subscriber.

Don't have a Sky subscription? Fans can stream Sky Sports – including England vs Ivory Coast – with a Now day pass (£11) or monthly pass (£34). Just make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're a UK national travelling outside of the UK.

England vs Ivory Coast live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Optus Sport)

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport provides live coverage of the European international friendlies, including England vs Ivory Coast for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Premier League football every weekend, so it's a great option for soccer fans.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Australian nationals can use a VPN to access an England vs Ivory Coast live stream when overseas.