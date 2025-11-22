Calling all big TV fans! Black Friday has long been a great excuse to upgrade to a super-sized TV, and we may have just found the model for you.

There are plenty of LG C5 deals knocking around right now if you're looking for a different size, but we couldn't help but notice that the huge 83-inch model is now at its lowest ever price.

The 83-inch LG C5 is down to £3499 at Richer Sounds. However, this is only with the code RSTV200, which removes £200 at checkout.

That's the lowest price we've seen on the 83-inch size by £100, and a massive £2500 off the launch price of £5999!

You can also get the LG USC9S soundbar for £199 too as part of a special offer. It's worth considering for the £500 discount, but we'd recommend a look at our best soundbars guide if you're serious about sound.

Save 42% (£2,500) LG C5: was £5,999 now £3,499 at Richer Sounds We've not tested the 83-inch LG C5, but we're huge fans of the smaller models for their flawless gaming specifications, excellent picture quality and solid app support. This gives us the confidence to recommend this size too, especially with a great discount. Remember to use the code RSTV200 for a £200 discount.

While we haven't reviewed the 83-inch LG C5, the sizes we have tested – the 42, 48 and 55 inches – all scored a perfect five out of five, with two of them winning a coveted What Hi-Fi? Award. LG TVs tend to scale up and down quite consistently, so you can expect a similar performance from the 83-inch size.

In addition to the huge screen size – the highest available for the C5 – the 83-inch model has a lot going for it.

For starters, the LG C5 won the What Hi-Fi? Award for Best Gaming TV, partly thanks to its excellent connectivity, including four HDMI 2.1 sockets which can all run games at up to 4K/144Hz with VRR. ALLM and a Dolby Vision game mode are also included to sweeten the deal.

Talking of HDR, HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG are all supported. LG's trusty webOS also provides access to all the usual streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

While we can't speak specifically for the 83-inch size, we were suitably impressed by the picture quality of the 55-inch model. In our review, we noted how the picture was rich, solid and engaging, balancing vibrancy and authenticity well while also boasting excellent contrast.

The 83-inch C5 shares the same 40W sound system as its 55-inch variant, which we found to be underwhelming. However, this won't be an issue if you're planning to pair it with a decent soundbar or surround system.

We may not have had our hands on the 83-inch size ourselves, but the LG C5 is one of our favourite TVs of the year and absolutely jam-packed with features. If you're looking for a ridiculously big TV this Black Friday, you could do a lot worse than the LG C5 for £3499 at Richer Sounds.

