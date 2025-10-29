Black Friday has officially started at Richer Sounds and there are some big savings to be made.

I've checked all the deals and the 48-inch LG C5 is the first to catch my eye, crashing down to a great price – presumably for a limited time.

Right now, it's just £949, that's an epic saving of £450, making it the lowest price we've seen on this LG OLED (which we're happy to recommend, even at full price).

The LG C5 is one of the best OLED TVs we've tested, offering flawless app support, solid gaming features and a bright, punchy picture.

The 48-inch LG C5 OLED may be part of the brand's step-down line, but it's pretty much as premium as TVs this size get.

Sweeping the board at the What Hi-Fi? Awards for 2025 and topping our best TVs buying guide, the LG C5 is a seriously impressive OLED set with rich, solid and engaging pictures, an uncompromised feature set, and a relatively accessible price.

When watching Dune: Part 2, our expert testers noted: "Set up accordingly, the desert retains its sparkle, with the brightest part of the sky shining in a way OLEDs this price from even a few years ago can’t, but with significantly more detail."

Getting a great picture is just as easy as previous C-series models: select Filmmaker Mode and your preferred level of TruMotion processing (ours is Cinematic Movement), and you've immediately got a picture that's both authentic and dynamic.

And, as previously mentioned, it's packed to the brim with features – a particularly impressive offering considering its small size. This includes a WOLED panel, support for the most common HDR standards of HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG, and inclusion of four full-speed HDMI 2.1 inputs, one of which doubles as an eARC port.

This will be music to the ears of gamers as the sockets support 4K/144HZ (as well as the more common 4K/120Hz), plus VRR and ALLM. A Dolby Vision game mode is also included.

For streamers, the LG's webOS 25 software has strong app support, with key services including Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and ITVX all onboard.

Sonically, a set this size comes with a compromise on audio quality, which our testers said was "below average" – a soundbar or other speaker system is an essential purchase for any serious movie fan. Fortunately, when you pick up the LG US60T soundbar alongside this TV at Richer Sounds, it'll only cost you £49 instead of £249.

And with this £450 saving at Richer Sounds, you'll have a little cash to spare...

