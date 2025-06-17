A 77-inch OLED TV for under £2000 is a very enticing deal – one that's made even better when it applies to one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now.

For just £1879 at Amazon, the five-star LG C4 has dropped to its lowest ever price.

Sure, there's been plenty of discounts on the LG C4 since the launch of the latest addition to the LG C-series, the LG C5, but none as good as this.

The only catch? You'll have to be quick! At time of writing, there was 'only six left in stock'.

77-inch LG C4 OLED TV was £3800 now £1879 at Amazon (save £1921)

While we haven't specifically reviewed this model, we have tested at the 65-inch LG C4 and awarded it five-stars for its rich and vibrant picture, spectacular sound quality and excellent UI. And when it comes to the spec sheet, the 77-inch is very similar. A delightful TV for almost £2000 less than its launch price.

The 77-inch LG C4 isn't a model we've tested, but we have reviewed the 65-inch and the two models are incredibly similar. In fact, the 77-inch is, of course, larger and even more cinematic.

When our expert testers got their hands on the LG C4 for the first time, they said it was "back on top" in comparison to its predecessor, the LG C3.

And this is especially true when it comes to the vast improvement in sound quality. Of course, with the saving you're making, you can also invest in an excellent soundbar to boost this even further with one of the best soundbar deals.

Feature-wise, there's four HDMI 2.1 ports that support ALLM, VRR, 4K/120Hz and even 144Hz gaming with super-responsive action. And while HDR10+ is not supported by the C4, Dolby Vision, HLG and standard HDR10 are.

The same pattern has happened again with LG's C-series. The LG C4 is now hugely discounted because the LG C5 has launched – the same way the LG C3 dropped in price.

But even with that knowledge, given how good the C4 is, if you want a giant TV, insist on it having an OLED panel, but don't want to have to re-mortgage the house, we'd recommend considering this deal.