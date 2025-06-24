Samsung's 55-inch S90D OLED has dropped to its lowest ever price – and it's cheaper than the LG C4

Looking for an OLED TV for less? While we'd usually recommend the LG C4, one of the best 55-inch TVs on the market, we'd be amiss not to tell you about another impressive TV sporting a seriously impressive price right now.

For just £786 at Amazon, the Samsung S90D is cheaper than the LG C4 – boasting just over £1000 off its original retail price.

While we haven't specifically tested this model (aside from an early hands on), it's the OLED alternative to Samsung's QD-OLED Samsung S95D, and it's also incredibly budget-friendly.

It's all about the little wins in life and securing the Samsung S90D at this price is a huge one.

Save £1,013 Samsung QE55S90D OLED TV: was £1,799 now £786 at Amazon The Samsung S90D ditches Quantum Dots to focus on being an impressively compact OLED. And it achieves this by providing impressive contrast, balanced colours and sharp details with every use. The absence of QD is felt, but if you're looking to save a pretty penny, the lack of it also means you only have to part with under £800 to get your hands on this magnificent set.

We got hands on with the Samsung S90D (48-inch model) at the "World of Samsung" experience in Frankfurt in 2024. And while we weren't able to give it a full review and verdict, we were impressed at what we found.

The small OLED market is seriously competitive, but thankfully we have a contender in the Samsung S90D that right now, is also winning on price.

Feature-wise, it's an impressive spec sheet including a powerful HDR OLED screen, intelligent 4K AI processor and LaserSlim design.

Plus, if you're a gamer, Samsung has included its usual suite of four full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets with 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM support, with the Motion Xcelerator reaching up to 4K 144Hz.

The S90D also supports HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG, though as to be expected there's no Dolby Vision support.

Small OLEDs notoriously don't have the best built-in speakers, so we'd recommend pairing it up with a Dolby Atmos soundbar. Fortunately, you've saving over £1000 with deal, which can be used to boost the audio capabilities.

The S90D also features the latest version of Samsung's Tizen operating system with a heavy redesign and full-screen interface. So, you can gain easy access to all your favourite apps including Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video and more.

An OLED for under £800 feels like a fever dream. But, it's not. We promise. Secure the S90D for just £786 at Amazon – the lowest price we've ever seen it.

