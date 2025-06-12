What a deal! The striking Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin wireless speaker drops to its lowest ever price

Fancy saving money on a wireless speaker that'll perform sonically, but also impress with its eye-catching design? Take a look at the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin.

For just £469 at Peter Tyson, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this talented speaker. So, if you're looking for a discount, here's a £230 saving served up with a big slice of musicality.

It may have fallen slightly short of five-stars in our full review, due to a few holes in its feature set, but we called it "just a shade below excellent", and that's why we're seriously recommending it.

B&W Zeppelin was £699 now £469 at Peter Tyson (save £230)

The B&W Zeppelin has floated around various discounts since its launch back in 2021, but none quite as low as this. With an expansive, open presentation, agile weighty bass and excellent capability at high volumes, this is a stellar piece of kit. Plus, its blimp-shaped design make it a stand out piece to add to your home. All for £469.

The talented B&W Zeppelin is certainly one of the most unique-looking wireless speakers we've ever tested.

And while its new and improved five-star sibling, the Zeppelin Pro, has since launched, it'll set you back a much higher upfront cost of £699. For the 2021 Zeppelin, you'll pay £230 less.

Design-wise, the elliptical shape is certainly this speaker's most outwardly impressive feature, but it's what's inside that counts.

And that's a speaker configuration comprising two 25mm Decoupled Double-Dome aluminium tweeters, as well as two 90mm midrange drivers that benefit from the proprietary Fixed Suspension Transducer (FST) technology.

The B&W Zeppelin is also dedicated to making streaming as easy as possible with the chance to link your Deezer, Qobuz and Tidal memberships all through B&W’s Music App.

And in the app, you can also set the whole thing up, as well as tweaking the Zeppelin's treble and bass EQ levels.

There's plenty of reasons to buy the B&W Zeppelin and the fact that it's down to just £469 at Peter Tyson is one very compelling reason to grab it while you can.

