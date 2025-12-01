We've tested many great standmount speakers in our time, but there's one pair that we've found ourselves recommending over and over again in recent years: the Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3.

Even with sterling competition making life trickier for the former-Award winners, they're still a firm five-star recommendation, offering a punchy, open sound that goes big on clarity, refinement and detail by the bucketload.

Best of all, the legendary standmounts are now just £549 at Peter Tyson, representing a £200 saving and the lowest price we've seen the B&W boxes fall to this year. Cheers, Cyber Monday!

Best B&W Cyber Monday deal

Five stars Save £200 Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3: was £749 now £549 at Peter Tyson £200 off a pair of bookshelf speakers that we rated five stars and previously crowned What Hi-Fi? Award winners is not to be sniffed at. The handsome B&W 606 S3 are still more than capable of delivering punchy sound, stunning clarity and extra bass power, all housed within a pair of beautifully made cabinets. This is the lowest price they've been this year, so retailers are clearly keen to shift stock before the end of 2025.

Deal also at Sevenoaks

The Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 are former What Hi-Fi? Award winners, receiving a five-star rating from our team of experts during testing and a whole lot of acclaim along the way.

The 606 S3 are the top standmounters in B&W's acclaimed 600 Series 3 range, acting as the larger siblings to the also-excellent B&W 607 S3. The 606 S3 offer a more mature presentation than the 607 thanks to their bigger, punchier and more open sound, boasting stunning clarity, detail and refinement with which only the finest rivals can compete.

If you're looking for serious oomph to your bass, the standmounts' 16.5cm mid/bass driver and ample cabinet mean serious weight, punch and authority at the lower end, especially when compared with their 607 S3 stablemates.

As we said in our review: “This extra bass power means the 606 S3 speakers aren’t quite as prone to the slightly excitable and forward treble of its lively 607 S3 sibling; but we’d still take some care with partnering hi-fi products to get the very best out of these speakers.”

You'll get a subtler, more refined sound from the more recent Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2, but as they only debuted this year, major discounts aren't likely to be forthcoming any time soon.

What we have here, in truth, is a pair of outstanding speakers enjoying a major discounts due to their increasing age rather than due to any major sonic limitations. The 606 S3 have been around for a while now, but their musical, entertaining performance is still capable of thrilling you for a knocked-down price.

If you're looking for some serious standmounts for a very attractive price, Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson are the places to be.

