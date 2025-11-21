There's still a week to go until actual Black Friday itself – but the excellent deals keep on coming.

Case in point is the Award-winning Sonos Era 300, which is now down to £348 at Amazon.

It's not quite the lowest price we've seen it, but £100 off this five-star speaker and former What Hi-Fi? Award Winner is definitely not to be sniffed at and is still an amazing deal.

Five stars Save £101 Sonos Era 300: was £449 now £348 at Amazon For huge, expressive spatial audio, you'll really struggle to find a better wireless speaker than the Sonos Era 300. The former Product of the Year winner offers an immense soundstage, a wide range of features and a seamless Sonos experience. Just be aware that the white colour is a whole £1 more expensive! <p><strong>Deal also at <a href="https://sevenoakssoundandvision.pxf.io/c/221109/2903710/34070?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk%2Fp-56875-sonos-era-300-wireless-speaker.aspx%3Fim_ref%3D%21FN0BAJObSxapuBHwu2lj5FqLMLqkB7_3xsoR8LcuIxRWccqZBJOhjmGFg3G-POWChRaDA1-1gyysDwAAUsnMWg%26sharedid%3Dwhathifi-gb%26irpid%3D221109%26irgwc%3D1%26afsrc%3D1">Sevenoaks Deal also at Sevenoaks

The Sonos Era 300 was the American audio giant's first foray into spatial audio, and it's safe to say it went down well. The Era 300 won the What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year Award in 2023 for its ability to do it all, and it remains our recommendation for the best wireless speaker for spatial audio.

For the uninitiated, spatial audio creates multiple channels of audio (beyond the standard two of stereo) to deliver a more immersive experience. This is available through Dolby Atmos tracks, which are supported on both Amazon Music Unlimited and Apple Music.

We were keen to try this out in our Sonos Era 300 review, and were suitably impressed.

"The first impression we get with the Era 300 is of scale," our review reads. "The spread of sound is immense from one single wireless speaker box. It projects sound further into the room and overhead more confidently than any other similar wireless speaker we’ve heard."

Not that good old stereo tracks were left behind, as they too featured solidity, ample detail and fluid dynamics.

Other features include AirPlay 2, wi-fi streaming and Bluetooth support, voice control via Sonos and Alexa and a USB-C input.

If you can stretch to two of the smart speakers, you can also use the pair as Dolby Atmos surround speakers – a perfect crossover for AV enthusiasts out there.

Its unique “cinched hourglass” shape will surely draw attention to your audio set-up, while internally six drivers – four tweeters and two woofers – and custom waveguides power the impressive sound.

Sonos deals are rather rare, so £100 off to take home their spatial audio experience is certainly not to be missed. Available now for £348 at Amazon.

MORE:

How to avoid bad hi-fi and home cinema deals this Black Friday – top tips and tricks from our review team

Black Friday home cinema deals live: our experts’ picks of the best savings on TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbar, projectors and more

Black Friday 2025 hi-fi deals live: our audio experts picks of the top savings on speakers, headphones, vinyl and more