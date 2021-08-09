Xiaomi set to reveal OLED TV and high-end smart speaker tomorrow

Xiaomi is believed to be hours away from unveiling its first high-end smart speaker and its second-generation OLED TV. The big reveal is set for Tuesday 10th August, according to an online announcement.

The Chinese tech brand launched its first OLED TV – the Mi Master – a year ago. Little is known about the follow-up but Xiaomi claims the new set will "define OLED TVs again". Meanwhile, Chinese retailer Jingdong has tipped the TV to come in two sizes: 55-inch and 65-inch.

The first-generation Mi Master TV features a 65-inch 4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision HDR. It boasts a bezel-less design and a professional gaming mode with Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode.

As for the upcoming smart speaker, the company describes it as a "symphony of technology and art". Recent leaks suggest it could be called the L16A and feature dual band WiFi, which would give it the ability to control other smart home products.

As for the design, the teaser poster (above) hints at a compact, cylindrical shape reminiscent of the discontinued Apple HomePod and the Google Home. Again, there's no word on the spec.

Xiaomi already sells a range of budget smart speakers, but the new model promises "concert hall" sound, which points to a premium device built to compete with the best smart speakers from Apple, Google and Amazon.

Both products are expected to be joined on stage by the company's new Mi Mix 4 smartphone. The hotly-anticipated handset is said to boast a 6.6-inch full HD+ OLED screen and an under-display selfie camera.

Xiaomi's launch is due to take place just hours before Samsung plans to unveil its Galaxy Z Fold 3 phone, alongside the Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds, at its event on 11th August. Will the up-and-coming Chinese brand upstage its biggest rival? We'll find out soon enough.

