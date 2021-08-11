Xiaomi's new hi-res smart speaker is its answer to the Apple HomePod

Xiaomi has taken the wraps off a host of new products including a hi-res smart speaker, an OLED TV designed for gamers, a smartphone with an under-display camera and... a back-flipping robot dog.

Let's start with the Xiaomi Sound. As we predicted, the firm's first high-end smart speaker is a cylindrical affair, reminiscent of a shrunken Apple HomePod. It promises to pump out 360-degree sound using dual passive radiators, while built-in Harman Kardon AudioEFX imparts richer bass.

Xiaomi claims that up to eight Sounds can be connected to one source simultaneously, meaning users can spread their favourite tunes to various rooms in their home. The Sound is Hi-Res certified, too, and supports Bluetooth 5.2, ultra-wide-band connectivity, NFC and voice commands.

On paper, it certainly has the firepower to compete with the the likes of the Apple HomePod Mini. As for price, the Xiaomi Sound will cost 499 yuan (£60, $80, AU$110) when it is released in China. Xiaomi is expected to launch the device outside of China, but nothing's set in stone.

The company also used Tuesday's event to unveil its second-generation 4K OLED TV. The Mi TV 6 sports ultra-thin bezels (Xiaomi claims this TV has "97 per cent screen-to-body ratio") and support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, as well as Dolby Atmos sound.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Mi 6 also looks to be gunning for a spot on our best gaming TVs. Two HDMI 2.1 ports, Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode, as well as support for Nvidia G-Sync, while "Designed for Xbox" certification will please console fans. Like to play late into the night? The Mi TV 6 is certified TUV Eyesafe, meaning it has an anti-blue light filter for eye protection.

The Mi TV 6 will be available in two screen sizes starting this month in China. The 55-inch will cost 5699 yuan (£650, $900, AU$1200), which sounds pretty competitive on paper, while the 65-inch will set you back 7699 yuan (£900, $1200, AU$1700).

Xiaomi also revealed its Mi TV OLED 77. The 77-inch flagship 4K OLED panel supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, but steps things up with a nine-speaker 70W 3.1 surround system tuned by Harman Kardon. It'll be priced at 1999 yuan (£2300, $3100, AU$4200).

The launch was headlined by the hotly-anticipated Mi Mix 4 smartphone, which features a 6.6-inch full HD+ OLED screen and an innovative under-display selfie camera. But it was was Xiaomi's CyberDog that stole the show. The quadrupedal robot, said to have a "pet-like nature", will be available to "Xiaomi fans, engineers, and robotic enthusiasts" for 9999 yuan (£1200, $1600, AU$2100).

MORE:

Meet the competition: best OLED TV

Our guide to the best smart speakers

And here are the best smartphones around