We found 5 incredible Black Friday Sony home cinema deals: Award-winning OLEDs, Dolby Atmos systems and more

Looking to take your movie watching experience to the next level this Black Friday? Fan of Sony hardware?

If the answer is yes to both of those questions, then you’ll be pleased to hear that our team of home cinema experts have spotted some amazing deals doing the rounds on the company’s Award-winning TVs, projectors, AVRs and Dolby Atmos sound systems.

These are the five best.

1. Sony Bravia 8

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

First up is a stellar £1200 saving on the 65-inch Bravia 8, which is available for just £1799 at Fenwick right now. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the What Hi-Fi? Award winning OLED TV.

Why is it top of this list? That’s because the Sony Bravia 8 is 2024’s best OLED TV for most people. We know that because we tested it against all its key rivals, including the LG C4.

Though it doesn’t have cutting edge QD-OLED screen tech, which means it doesn’t go quite as bright as the A95L or competing 2024 flagships, including the Samsung S95D and MLA-packed LG G4, it is still capable of dazzling picture quality.

If you want the best performance-per-pound ratio on a top end OLED this is the one to get. We said as much in our review where our testers reported:

“The Bravia 8’s upgrades target the key areas cinephiles care about. Skin tones are warmer and more realistic, and advances in its light control make the picture look wonderfully three-dimensional. Audio also remains a cut above the experience you’ll get on rival sets.”

2. Sony VPL-XW5000ES

(Image credit: Sony)

Looking to make an actual home cinema? Then this fantastic deal on the Award-winning Sony VPL-XW5000ES is well worth a look.

You can pick up the Sony VPL-XE5000ES for £4399 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision right now. That’s a £1600 saving on its regular price and the cheapest we’ve ever seen it sell for.

For the money you get a five-star projector that’s so good, we still use it as a quality benchmark when reviewing rivals as part of our comparative testing process. Highlights include stellar native 4K picture quality, excellent motion handling and inky, by projector standards, blacks. As we said in our Sony VPL-XE5000ES review:

“Despite being Sony’s cheapest 4K laser projector, the XW5000ES still delivers gorgeously cinematic and detailed pictures.”

3. Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix / Drive To Survive)

We always say sound is just as important as picture quality if you want a truly immersive home cinema experience. Step up, our next recommended Black Friday Sony home cinema deal, which lets you grab its flagship Theatre Bar 9 Dolby Atmos soundbar for £899 at Fenwick. That’s a £500 discount on its normal price.

The Theatre Bar 9 is another What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner and one of the best options currently available if you want Atmos, and can’t accommodate a multi-speaker set-up.

During testing, the unit delivered wonderfully directional audio, with plenty of detail and heft. Hence our conclusion: “For clarity, detail, dynamics, solidity and outright Atmos-ness, [the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9] is hard to fault.”

4. Sony Bravia Theatre Quad

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Want multi-speaker Dolby Atmos, but don’t fancy contending with cables? Then we’d recommend checking out the latest deal on the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad, which is currently retailing for £1999 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision. That’s a £500 saving on its normal £2499 price.

Though we think the Bravia 9 soundbar is a better option for most people due to the added low end heft it brings to the table, the Quad is a solid option and its wireless functionality is definitely useful.

Combining four wireless satellite speakers, which connect to your TV via a central control box, the Quad delivered a clear and spacious sound during our checks. As we said in our Sony Bravia Theatre Quad review:

“There are very few systems that can rival [the Quad] for convenience... if you want a discreet and fairly stylish sound system that’s especially good at Dolby Atmos height effects, then this could be an ideal option for you.”

5. Sony TA-AN1000

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Looking for a new AVR to act as the beating heart of your home cinema set-up? Then this stellar saving at Richer Sounds lets you grab the Sony TA-AN1000 for £699 – a £300 discount on its RRP.

When we reviewed the Sony TA-AN1000 it did nothing but impress, proving to be one of the best performers at its price. Highlights include a solid specifications sheet, including the ability to drive up to a 7.1 set-up or a full fat 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos speaker arrangement and stellar audio. Our reviewer’s conclusion says it all:

“Sony has caught lightning in a bottle once again, with the TA-AN1000 sparking the same magic as STR-DN1080 but at a higher price point. Its crisp, precise and punchy sound strikes a nearly perfect balance, and it elevates every movie and song we throw at it.”

Those are the best Sony home cinema deals we've spotted so far. Jump over to our wider best Black Friday home cinema deals live hub if you want a wider selection of the top savings we've seen and recommend!

