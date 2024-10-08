TV deal alert! You can save £650 on the LG C3 OLED right now, thanks to Prime Day

If you have been holding out for a premium OLED TV and have waited until Prime Day (or Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, if you prefer), then your patience may very well have been rewarded. That’s because LG's excellent 55-inch C3 OLED TV is currently on sale at Amazon for £949 – that's a substantial £650 saving off its usual £1599 price tag.

Best Prime Day LG C3 OLED TV deals

LG OLED55C3 2023 OLED TV was £1599 now £949 at Amazon (save £650)

The C3 isn't much of an improvement on the C2 it replaced and, on balance, the Sony A80L is a better TV. That said, this is still an excellent OLED and there's no better-specified TV for gaming. At this price, it's very tempting indeed.

Read our full LG C3 review

This hefty discount is part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event, making it an ideal opportunity to snap up one of 2023’s best TVs at a more wallet-friendly price. While it's worth noting that this isn't quite the lowest price we have seen (the 55-inch C3 briefly dipped to £899 in July), it's still a significant saving that is well worth considering if you missed out on the previous deal.

Still on the fence? Good; it’s best not to rush into these things. But if you would like some extra context, we reviewed the 48-inch and 65-inch models of the C3, and were very impressed by their overall performance, awarding them a well-deserved five stars in our review . Continuing the legacy of LG's critically acclaimed C-series, this is a quality OLED TV that offers a refined and authentic picture quality that home-cinema enthusiasts will appreciate. And gamers too.

With four HDMI 2.1 sockets supporting 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM, the C3 is a dream for next-gen console owners, with a dedicated Game Optimiser menu allowing for quick adjustments in between rounds. And with Dolby Vision gaming supported up to 4K/120Hz, you are getting a future-proofed set that is hard to beat, with reduced input lag to boot.

As for the picture quality, the C3 range impresses with its refined, subtle, and detailed output. Its Alpha 9 Gen 6 processor brings enhancements such as AI Super Upscaling Pro, and while (as with most TVs), the default speaker system is somewhat lacking, that’s nothing one of the best soundbars won’t fix.

At this discounted price, the LG C3 represents excellent value for money, especially for those who missed out on deals earlier this year. It's a compelling option for anyone in the market for a premium OLED TV that excels in picture quality and gaming performance. Prime Day deals have a habit of selling out, mind, so mull it over, and congratulations in advance if you decide to take the plunge.

