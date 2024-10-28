The 48-inch LG C4 OLED TV is at its lowest-ever price – but there are just four left!

UPDATE: And they're gone! Sorry, folks, but those four £899 48-inch LG C4s appear to have been snapped up. It's not all bad news, though, as you can still get one for £969 from Amazon, which is much cheaper than the TV is available for elsewhere.

You may, though, want to chance it and hope for a bigger discount come Black Friday. For posterity, the original story is below.

We're a few short weeks away from Black Friday, but those looking for an OLED TV bargain might be best not to wait. That's because the 48-inch version of the LG C4 is currently down to just £899 at Amazon.

That's the lowest-ever price we've seen for this specific model (the previous record was £922 during Amazon's Big Deal Days earlier this month), which has just been proclaimed the Best 48-50in TV in the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024. The price at launch was £1500, so this is a massive overall saving of £601 / 40 per cent.

The set is actually being sold by Hughes Electrical but it's being dispatched by Amazon and is covered by the usual Amazon returns policy, so I see no reason for the Hughes element to put you off.

If you want to go for this deal, you'd best be quick. The Amazon product page states that there are just four TVs left, and I don't imagine they will last long at this price.

The 48-inch C4 doesn't go quite as bright as its larger siblings, but it is brighter, sharper and altogether more dynamic than the 48-inch C3 it replaced. It is, therefore, the best 48-inch TV you can currently buy.

All sizes of the C4 feature four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is great news for anyone planning to connect game consoles or soundbars via eARC. There's also support for ALLM, VRR, and 144Hz compatibility.

As with all LG TVs, HDR10+ is not supported by the C4. Thankfully, Dolby Vision, HLG and standard HDR10 format are on board, so we don't think this is a big problem.

MORE:

Read the full LG C4 review

I’m blown away by how much better the LG C4 is than the C3