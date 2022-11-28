Tune out the Cyber Monday haters with 50% off Jaybird's sporty wireless earbuds

The Jaybird Vista 2 – some of the sportiest wireless earbuds we've tested – are now 50% off for Cyber Monday. Head over to Amazon and grab a pair (instylist grey) for £95.80 (opens in new tab), instead of the usual £190.

The Vista 2 are an ideal runner’s choice because they combine IP68 waterproofing with active noise-cancelling and an 8-hour battery life.

We've checked and this discount is the real deal – £95.80 is officially Amazon's lowest ever price on the Jaybird Vista 2 (opens in new tab).

Best Cyber Monday earbuds deal

(opens in new tab) Jaybird Vista 2 (grey) £190 £95.80 at Amazon (save £94) (opens in new tab)

The superb four-star true wireless earbuds combine solid noise-cancelling tech with clear, energetic sound and a sports-friendly fit. They were a good buy at £190, so £95.80 is a Cyber Monday steal.

As we noted in our Jaybird Vista 2 review, these stylish buds sound "clean and direct with plenty of punch... the presentation has the refinement and depth for it not to sound too in your face", too.

Their IP68 rating makes these buds some of the most resilient to water and dust around, with the code defined as dust-tight and able to survive being immersed in metre-deep water. The charging case has a good level of protection too (it's IP54-rated).

ANC is a welcome addition, and, sensibly for a pair of sporty headphones, Jaybird’s SurroundSense mode is also present. This is designed to let noise into the earbuds so that you can be aware of external noises if you wish. Handy when, say, cycling through a busy area.

Battery life is a very reasonable eight hours (six when ANC or SurroundSense is activated) and the charging case is able to hold two full charges, bringing total battery life to a competitive 24 hours.

Rivals such as the Sony WF-1000XM4 and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 offer considerably more insight, but then, they aren’t sport-focused and do not benefit from the extra care Jaybird has taken to make the Vista 2 fitness friendly.

At just £95.80 – 50% off the RRP (opens in new tab) – the Jaybird Vista 2 are one of the best Cyber Monday headphones deals we've spotted. Happy shopping!

MORE:

Read our full Jaybird Vista 2 review

Peruse our pick of the best wireless earbuds

Save a small fortune with today's best AirPods deals