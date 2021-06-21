This stonking Prime Day deal gets you £70 off top Sennheiser over-ear headphones

The Sennheiser HD 450BT over-ears are quite something. These wireless headphones led the way at the firm's four-strong wireless headphone reveal at CES 2020, gained a coveted four-star review from us and they're now just £89 on Amazon – a corker of an Amazon Prime Day deal meaning you save a whopping £70 (or 44 per cent) on their £159 RRP.

Sennheiser HD 450BT, now less than £100 for Prime Day

Sennheiser HD 450BT wireless headphones £159 £89 at Amazon

You've got black or white to choose from, but not much time! These wireless over-ears are selling like hot cakes at £70 off, so we'll simply tell you that for a smooth, easy-listening balance and excellent battery life, we think these are now a steal.

View Deal

We've never seen these relatively new headphones available at a discount – in fact, Sennheiser launched a special edition pair with Alexa not three weeks ago – so this deal is a rare sight indeed.

Under intense review, we praised the HD 450BT's "smooth, easy-listening balance, "excellent 30 hour battery life" and aptX Low Latency Bluetooth 5.0.

Tempted? We'd tell you more, but there actually isn't much time. We'd encourage you to make haste too, to avoid disappointment – at the time of writing, Amazon says 93 per cent of these headphones have been claimed!

MORE:

See all the best Amazon Prime Day deals

Read our in-depth review of the Sennheiser HD 450BT

Read all our Sennheiser reviews