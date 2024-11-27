This breathtaking Bose discount is arguably the best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deal we've seen

$100 off the Bose SoundLink Max? Bargain.

Bose SoundLink Max wireless speaker
In our experience, Bluetooth speakers tend to enjoy some of the best Black Friday discounts. It's no different this year, as the five-star Bose SoundLink Max has been discounted for the first time, dropping from $399 to just $299 on Amazon. That's a major saving of $100, a massive discount of 25 per cent on a speaker that we only reviewed around four months ago.

Best Bose Bluetooth speaker deal

Five stars

This is an outrageous deal! Bose's SoundLink Max is a hugely enjoyable listen, a big burly champ that fires out an engaging, dynamic and assertive listen that will fill rooms of almost any size with beefy sonic goodness. A whole quarter off the original price on a speaker that only came out a few months ago is not something to be ignored.

We wouldn't blame you if the Bose SoundLink Max caught your eye this Black Friday, as it's certainly caught ours. The SoundLink comes from decent Bose stock, and when you add in its striking 'Max' monicker, impressive spec sheet and robust design, we can see why your eyes might be lighting up. They'd be right to; we love the SoundLink Max, praising its entertaining, full-bodied sound that melds a meaty, weighty sonic core with a zippy, enthusiastic delivery. For delivering fun and force from a unit of this size, the Bose earns its five-star plaudits with a grin on its face and a skip in its step.

It's solid elsewhere, too. The robustly-made SoundLink Max's battery life clocks in at a claimed 20 hours, though you might find that this varies slightly depending on how you use it, while an IP67 rating means the burly speaker is water and dust-proof. This is a speaker that doesn't cut too many corners, with aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec support and Google Fast Pair (for Android users) only sweetening the deal. 

What's most impressive about this discount is how low the Bose has fallen considering how new it is. We only reviewed the hugely likeable unit in the summer, so to see it plummet by 25 per cent – a whole $100 – is nothing short of remarkable. It's so good, in fact, that we doubt we'll see a better US Bluetooth speaker deal this Black Friday. Don't deny it, buy it!

