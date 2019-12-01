The best Sonos Play:1 deal is in the Currys Cyber Monday sale

Fancy a Sonos Cyber Monday deal? You're in luck. You can now get a great saving on the Sonos Play:1.

The Play:1 has been an entry-level staple in the Sonos multi-room line-up since 2013, is now available at the cheapest price we've seen in the Currys Cyber Monday sale.

The Sonos Play:1 is a great little speaker, earning five stars in our review. And it has aged remarkably well, which will make this deal all the more tempting.

Sonos Play:1 £170 £129.97 at Currys

The Sonos Play: 1 remains a great-sounding wireless speaker, and a decent passage into multi-room for those on a tight budget. Now at a bargain price thanks to this Cyber Monday Sonos deal.View Deal

Sonos brought its entry-level price down with the Play:1 a few years ago, and then added the smart Sonos One and Sonos One SL to the portfolio, but this little speaker may still be the best bet for many people wanting to get into the world of Sonos.

MORE:

Best Sonos Cyber Monday deals

Best smart speakers

The best Sonos alternatives