The Apple TV app is now available on the Chromecast with Google TV

As promised, Google has just added the Apple TV app to its Chromecast with Google TV. This allows users to access the exclusive content on Apple TV+ (assuming they're subscribed) as well as Apple's full library of pay-as-you-go movies and TV shows.

We'd argue it's this pay-as-you-go library that's the biggest deal here. Apple TV+ has some good content but there's not loads of it. On the other hand, Apple's catalogue of films for rent and purchase is second-to-none, particularly when it comes to HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, all of which are supported when accessing the Apple TV app via the Chromecast with Google TV (yes, we've checked).

What's more those purchases can be made in-app when using the Chromecast, whereas those using the Apple TV app on an Amazon Fire TV device need to make purchases using their computer or smartphone.

The Apple TV integration isn't perfect on the Chromecast, though: Apple TV content isn't currently appearing among the Chromecast's personal recommendations and isn't directly accessible via universal search. That said, FlatpanelsHD claims that this functionality is live in the US, so it could be a wrinkle in the optimisation for other countries (we're testing in the UK) that's ironed out in short order.

Either way, this is good news for Apple TV+ subscribers and those who want pay-as-you-go access to the latest blockbuster movies in the best possible streaming quality, and another string to the Chromecast with Google TV's already impressive bow.

