The 5 best Black Friday TV deals available right now

Samsung UE49RU8000 4K HDR TV £749 £489 at Amazon

Another Award-winning TV - and one that's just had a third big discount. The 49-inch RU8000 is an excellent TV with lots of detail, super-sharp edges and great colours. It's also got the best, most app-laden operating system out there. A serious bargain at this price.View Deal

LG OLED55E9PLA 4K OLED TV £2799 £1399 (including £400 cashback) at Crampton & Moore

The excellent LG E9 had already been reduced by £1000, so this additional £400 cashback offer makes it a bit of a steal. In fact, that makes it the same price as the C9, which it matches for picture performance and comfortably beats for sound.View Deal

Panasonic TX-58GX800B 4K HDR TV £799 £694 at Amazon

The 58in version of the GX800 was already such good value at £799 that we gave it an Award, so at £699 it's a real belter. Support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision (plus standard HDR10 and HLG, of course) combines with a nicely balanced all-round performance to make for a superb, affordable, big screen TV.View Deal

Sony KD-75XG8096 75-inch 4K TV for £2299 £1299 at Currys

This massive Sony screen had already seen some healthy discounting since launch and has just dropped a further £200 for Black Friday. 4K, HDR and the Android TV operating system make it a great choice for those looking to go big on a bit of a budget.View Deal

LG OLED65C9PLA 65in 2019 OLED TV £3299 £1999 at Richer Sounds

This 2019 LG OLED has just had yet another £300 shed from its price, taking the overall discount to £1300. It's an awesome TV - a surprisingly big improvement on last year's model - and well worth the original asking price, let alone the new one.View Deal

