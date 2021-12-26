The 12 best tech products to buy in the Boxing Day sales

What is a deal? Don't worry, we're not having an existential crisis, we're just reminding ourselves, and you, dear reader, that you have to keep your eye on the prize. And the prize when it comes to the Boxing Day sales, or any other shopping event, is to remember you want to end up with a great value product in your greasy mitts.

Sometimes, the best Boxing Day deal will simply be taking the plunge and pressing purchase on that five-star, class-leading product you've been wanting to buy but haven't quite known when to bite the bullet. Is it on sale? Does that matter? Some of the best products represent excellent value when they launch and as a result never waiver in price.

With that in mind, we've picked out a selection of the best tech deals we've spotted, which represent great value whether you see a further reduction in the Boxing Day sales or not. From Sony wireless earbuds to Samsung TVs and soundbars, stereo speakers, turntables, and more, the following products will leave you truly satisfied, without the need to spend hours online scouring the sales. Oh, and they do all have a tidy saving too - now's that's a great deal.

The best Boxing Day deals

£ Sony WF-C500 £ 90 £59 at Amazon (save £31)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds are well worth the investment. The WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5, and are available in black, white, orange and green. Five stars

JBL Flip 5 £120 JBL Flip 5 £120 £89 at Amazon (save £31)

Small, pocketable and perfect for your travels, the Flip 5 is a superb little Bluetooth speaker, with 12-hours of battery life, brilliant sound quality and a £31 saving at Amazon.

Samsung HW-Q800A £799 Samsung HW-Q800A £799 £649 at Amazon (save £150)

This Dolby Atmos soundbar packs a punch with a forthright sonic delivery that will really fill a room - the subwoofer helps, too. You can save £150 off the retail price, which makes it even more competitive against rivals.

Sony WH-1000XM4: £330 Sony WH-1000XM4: £330 £249 at Amazon (save £85)

Our favourite wireless noise-cancelling headphones, period. Sony’s premium XM4 deliver a sonic masterclass and nothing really lets that down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Samsung AU7100 £499 Samsung AU7100 £499 £379 at Amazon (save £120)

Simply put, this is the best 43-inch TV we've tested this year. A new 2021 TV, the UE43AU7100 boasts a surprisingly mature and consistent picture performance and the full, excellent Samsung smart platform, which gives access to more or less every streaming service under the sun.

Elac B5.2 speakers £279 Elac B5.2 speakers £279 £209 at Peter Tyson (save £70

These Elac Debut speakers are dynamic and expressive performers capable of dealing with any music you throw their way. Great sound and a great deal, this is a bargain at any time of the year.

Panasonic RZ-S500W £150 Panasonic RZ-S500W £150 £90 at Amazon (save £60)

On top of some truly solid audio for their price point, the RZ-S500W true wireless earbuds from Panasonic offer excellent noise-cancelling, a 6.5-hour battery life from the buds (with a further 13 in the case), an IPX4 rating and solid call quality for the format.

Pro-Ject Debut Carbon DC turntable £369 Pro-Ject Debut Carbon DC turntable £369 £299 at Sevenoaks (save £70)

A five-star turntable that has a similar level of longevity to the vinyl records themselves. Excellent sound, good build and easy to set up, plus it comes fitted with an Ortofon 2m Red cartridge.

Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray player £249 Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray player £249 £199 at Sevenoaks (save £50)

This Award-winner boasts virtually identical features to the Award-winning UBP-X800 below but supports Dolby Vision HDR. It’ll take quite some rival to knock this superb 4K player off its five-star perch.

Philips 48OLED806 48-inch OLED TV £1299 Philips 48OLED806 48-inch OLED TV £1299 £999 at Currys

Let's cut straight to the chase: this is our favourite TV of 2021. The OLED806 series is just brilliant, offering super-punchy and crisp images, solid sound, Ambilight and loads of next-gen gaming features, and at 48-inches its compact enough for any lounge.

Sony WF-1000XM4 £250 Sony WF-1000XM4 £250 £199 at Amazon (save £50)

A new benchmark for true wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM4 combine effective active noise-cancelling with great sound and they're now down to their lowest ever price thanks to this deal.