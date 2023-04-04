TCL's latest C64 QLED TV could be perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers on a budget

TCL has announced its C64 TV for 2023, and it's got a laundry list of features that should make it particularly appealing to gamers who don't have the budget for a flagship TV.

Top of the list is support for 120Hz for smoother and more responsive gameplay when paired with the latest generation consoles or a PC. There is a slight caveat here in that TCL has achieved this via a proprietary algorithm, which means 120Hz will only work at 1080p resolution, even though the TV is outfitted with HDMI 2.1 connections. You can always opt for 4K/60Hz if you prefer fidelity over smoother motion

You'll also find ALLM on board, as well as the Freesync format for VRR. Dolby Vision gaming is also supported.

The C64 Series features a 4K QLED panel with HDR support for all major formats, including HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision and HDR10+. TCL highlights the benefits of the QLED panel on the C64, quoting a peak brightness of 450 nits and claiming over a billion colours. This supposedly means that the C64 will offer a vivid picture that can be viewed regardless of competing natural light. TCL is also bringing 60Hz MEMC Motion Clarity to the C64, which should combat the motion blurring and judder that can plague cheaper LCD sets.

The use of Google's Android TV system means you'll be able to access every streaming app your heart desires, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and Freeview Play in the UK. You'll also find the Google Assistant on board, for navigating the user interface via voice commands, although TCL says that the C64 is also compatible with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant.

TCL hasn't specified what sort of speaker arrangement the C64 Series will use, but we do know that it supports Dolby Atmos via the TV's own speakers, or you can connect a Dolby Atmos soundbar via the HDMI eARC connection.

The C64 Series hasn't got a release date or price yet, with TCL saying that it will debut soon in a range of sizes – 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches, to be exact. We can expect to see more from TCL's 2023 range at Milan Design Week, with a live stream taking place on 17th April at 5pm GMT.

