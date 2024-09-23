Take your audio to another level with this 5-star Bowers & Wilkins wireless speaker deal

Looking for proper hi-fi audio minus the cables? Then you’ll want to check out Peter Tyson’s stellar deal on the five-star Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo.

The deal is live on Peter Tyson and lets VIP members pick up the speakers for £1999, a huge multi-thousand pound saving on their £3999 launch price.

The only caveat is that you’ll need to sign up to Peter Tyson’s VIP scheme, which is free and only takes a couple of minutes. On the off chance you’d rather not sign up you can still pick up the B&W Formation Duo for £2199.

Bowers and Wilkins Formation Duo Active Speakers was £3999 now £1999 for VIPs on Peter Tyson (save £2000) If you're a hi-fi aficionado looking to make the jump to wireless, you'll struggle to find a better option than the Formation Duo.

If you’re after an eye catching, great sounding pair of wireless, multiroom speakers, and have the money to spare, we’d recommend taking advantage of the deal for three reasons.

First, despite us having reviewed the Formation Duo back in 2019, they remain a great sounding set of active speakers that will delight any hi-fi fan looking for a simple but elegant set-up. Whether it was streaming high quality WAV files from our NAS via Roon, FLAC tracks from Tidal, or basic MP3s from Spotify, we found the speakers delivered a nicely transparent performance with snappy timing and tight, authoritative bass.

Second, if you’re a hi-fi fan that likes your hardware to have some character, then the trademark design, which places a decoupled tweeter on top of the cabinet, is certain to appeal and will draw more than a few glances when you have people over – a fact our reviewers can confirm as they remain one of the first products people notice when going through our stockroom.

Third and finally is their excellent multi-room powers. If you already have other B&W Formation products, the Duo can communicate with them to deliver Sonos-rivalling multi-room capabilities using the company's proprietary wireless technology – which reduces any latency of playback between products to one millisecond.

This trio of factors make the Formation Duo a great option for serious hi-fi fans looking to build a wireless, multi-room set-up that doesn’t sacrifice audio quality. Hence our reviewers' conclusion:

“This is a great wireless product and nothing comes close to it right now. The Duos are deadly precise speakers with a speed of performance that makes you want to dig out tune after tune.”

On the off-chance the Formation Duo don’t quite tick all the boxes for you, make sure to check out our best speaker deals page and wider best wireless speakers guides for a wider selection of recommendations from our hi-fi experts.

