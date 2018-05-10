While at the more affordable end of the Italian company’s product output, the Sonetto speakers take a great deal of inspiration from Sonus Faber’s pricier offerings.

Apart from the trademark hand-sawn, leather-lined top panels, there’s the DAD (Damped Apex Dome) tweeter technology and natural fibre/air-dried cellulose cone material that we know from the company’s reference products.

All three of the range’s floorstanders are three-way designs with multiple aluminium, alloy-coned woofers that use a die-cast chassis. The aim is to deliver agile, taut and extended low frequencies.

The new Sonetto line-up is available in three finishes: matte white, piano black and an option the company describes simply as “wood”.

Prices start from £950 for the two-way Sonetto Wall, with its 15-cm mid/bass and 29mm tweeter, rising to £1,450 for the similarly-specified entry-level standmounter, the Sonetto I. Then there's the £1898 Sonetto II standmounts, and the £3298 Sonetto III and £4250 Sonetto V floorstanders. The range tops out with the £5698 Sonetto VIII floorstanders, which use three 18-cm woofers and a 15-cm midrange, partnered with the standardised 29mm tweeter dome. There's a choice of two centre speakers, priced £950 amd £1698, as well as £430-per-pair speaker stands.

The Sonus Faber Sonettos should be on sale across Europe from the end of July, with other markets getting the products a month later.

We're on the ground in Munich to report live from this year's High End Show, so keep an eye out for plenty more news from the premium end of the hi-fi market this week.

