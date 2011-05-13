Sevenoaks Sound & Vision and Audio T have completed the second phase of their merger, first announced last year.

Under the plan, 15 former Audio T stores have been re-branded under the Sevenoaks Sound & Vision name: Basingstoke, Blackpool, Bolton, Brentwood, Camberley, Cardiff, Enfield, Lancaster, Manchester, Portsmouth, Preston, Swansea, Swindon, Warrington and Worcester.

These stores will now operate under licence as Sevenoaks outlets, with new signage.

As we reported earlier this week, Audio T's Epsom store is closing as there is already a Sevenoaks outlet in the same town.

The merged group is planning to further expand its UK network, particularly in the Midlands.

