Save up to 40% on headphones and Bluetooth speakers in Amazon's Summer Sale

There are plenty of pre-Black Friday deals to be had on Amazon for the rest of this week, especially if you're in the market for a new pair of headphones or a wireless Bluetooth speaker.

Today's bargains include Philips's Fidelio X2HR headphones, down 46 per cent at £145 – that's just £10 more than they were on Amazon Prime Day if you missed them then.

We haven't tested this particular Philips pair of headphones, but we did review – and award five stars to – the Philips Fidelio X2 which we praised for their "smooth, neutral sound, taut, punchy bass and good insight" along with "unrivalled comfort and an eye-catching design to boot".

Philips Fidelio X2HR headphones £270 now £145 The Fidelio X2HRs boast 50mm drivers, deluxe memory foam ear pads and double-layered, open-backed ear cups engineered for sound precision and a luxurious feel.View Deal

We've already mentioned a £70 saving on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise-cancelling headphones, and there's a handy 50 per cent off the Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay H8 wireless headphones too. That's a chunky £200 discount.

They got a solid four-star review when we tested them at full price. "Style meets great features and good sound in B&O’s flagship on-ears," we said at the time. That's even truer now that they're yours for half price.

Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay H8 £400 down to £200 Premium design, high quality finish, noise cancelling and 16 hours playback when using Bluetooth alone. As for sound, the H8s are clear, balanced and full-bodied with not a hint of hiss to give away their ‘wirelessness’. View Deal

Want a five-star Bluetooth speaker with Alexa voice control at a bargain price? Then how about the Ultimate Ears Blast at just £80, more than half its original price?

We described it as a bit pricey at its original RRP, but loved its energetic performance and fun design which make this wireless speaker a joy to use. At this level of discount, it's a cracking buy.

Ultimate Ears Blast £170 now £80 The rugged exterior and funky design that we love about Ultimate Ears’ speakers is back. Chuck it in your rucksack, take it camping or to the beach – the portable, durable and waterproof Blast will survive all kinds of rough terrain, knocks, drops and downpours.View Deal

MORE

Best Amazon UK deals: TVs, headphones, speakers and more

Save £90 on Sony Bravia 32in HDR smart TV