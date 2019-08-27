Save £90 on Sony Bravia HDR 32in Smart TV in Amazon Summer Sale

It's no secret that Sony is one of the biggest names in electronics, making some of the finest, five-star hi-fi and home cinema products on the market. So, when a Sony TV goes on sale, we stop what we're doing and take a proper look.

Thanks to the Amazon Summer Sale, the Sony Bravia KDL32WE613BU, a 32-inch HD Ready HDR smart TV, is on sale for just £259, a saving of £90 on its regular price – or 26 per cent if you're keen on those savings sums.

Sony Bravia KDL32WE613BU 32-Inch HD Ready HDR Smart TV (black) £349 £259 at Amazon HDR, X-Reality Pro for reduced noise and enhanced clarity, MotionFlow XR for (hopefully) keeping your picture sharp even in fast-paced scenes and a thin, streamlined design. It's £90 off a Sony Bravia TV and, while we haven't had it in for a thorough review, it's a tidy saving on a 2017 model.

So what's on offer? Well, with HDR (High Dynamic Range) support, intense highlights and enhanced textures will preserve the detail in the brightest and darkest scenes.

X-Reality Pro upscales and promises to refine the pixels on screen for reduced noise and enhanced clarity, and you can browse the web, watch your favourite YouTube clips and enjoy well known apps on the screen.

MotionFlow XR technology should ensure smooth and sharp details even in fast-paced action scenes, too.

It is a 2017 model, but it's still got smarts and connectivity. You could soon be programming your TV to record your favourite show with the simple connection of a USB hard drive.

We've not had this particular Sony Bravia in for a thorough appraisal, but if you're looking for a secondary screen or something for a guest bedroom, we'd recommend giving it a few moments of your time. There's free UK delivery, too...

