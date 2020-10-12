Save 40% on the Nebula Capsule mini projector on Amazon Prime Day

Think portable mini projector and it's the Anker Nebula Capsule every time. The great news is that the normally £400 device has a hefty discount just for Amazon Prime Day.

The Nebula Capsule is a smart, portable, outdoor-friendly projector with a built-in Android-esque app store, and it can also be used as a dedicated Bluetooth speaker. The best bit? It's currently just £240 at Amazon courtesy of a whopping 40 per cent discount.

If your local cinema looks like it's going to be out of action for a while, then this is the way to add a little fun to your home movie nights.

Nebula Capsule projector £400 £240 at Amazon

When reviewed, we praised the Capsule's "neat design, solid sound and access to streaming services". Its resolution of 854 x 480 pixels is par for the course when it comes to miniature projectors. A brightness of 100 lumens means you'll need a dimly-lit room. Not perfect but it's the best mini around.View Deal

At the original price, the Nebula Capsule got an average review score but, with £160 knocked off, it's an absolute steal. It's easily the best portable mini-projector around and makes perfect sense as a cost-effective way to supersize your viewing.

It has an HDMI connection for source material and microUSB port for charging the Capsule's four-hour battery life. It runs apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer which you can downloaded from Aptoide – a marketplace that runs on its Android operating system.

The Capsule also allows you to stream video from mobile devices through AirPlay, and there's Miracast too. Note that while it has Chromecast connectivity, its Android operating system means it can only send video, not receive it.

The price of this little projector fluctuates throughout the season but you won't find it lower than today's.

