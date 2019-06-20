Save 25% on Award-winning Naim Mu-so wireless speaker

Naim's all-in-one wireless music system may now have blossomed into a 2nd Generation, but the original is just as attractive when you consider its new low price.

The Award-winning Mu-so is available for £749 at AV Online – £250 less than its £995 launch price, and over £500 less than its new successor. So if you're in the market for a do-it-all system, and can't wait to see what premium wireless speaker deals Amazon Prime Day has in store next month (if any), this one's for you.

The Mu-so is, as we said in our five-star review, "a seriously attractive product" that marries a powerful and all-round entertaining sound with aptX Bluetooth, AirPlay, UPnP, Spotify Connect streaming, internet radio and multi-room functionality. It's bettered by the Mu-so 2 in terms of sound and features, but you have to pay for that privilege. For £749, the Mu-so's a steal.

While this is a significant saving, more money can be saved for those open to ex-display and clearance models, available from £599 (Sevenoaks), £699 (Audio T) and £695 (HiFix).

