Roku's first Mini LED TV is available now, and it includes a feature that takes Samsung's The Frame head-on

If we cast our minds all the way back to January, you might remember Roku announcing that it'll take a bold step into the realm of premium TVs with its Pro Series TV. This Mini LED equipped model would be the first "premium" offering from the company, presenting a modern design and enhanced feature set compared to its entry-level HD and 4K TVs. Well, the wait is finally over, as Roku has launched the Roku Pro Series TV; but the bad news is that they're exclusive to the US for now.

The Roku Pro Series features a 4K resolution, and HDR support with both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ included. Roku advertises this as a QLED TV, with a Mini LED backlight and, presumably, quantum dots which should make for enhanced colour volume. It also features Roku Smart Picture Max which Roku claims will harness the power of its most powerful processor to date alongside a neural processing unit to adapt colour, sharpness and contrast settings to best suit the content you're watching.

It's also got a thorough suite of gaming features, with support for 120Hz gaming, VRR and ALLM, as well as AMD Freesync Premium Pro if you plan on hooking a gaming PC up to this TV. There's no explicit mention of HDMI 2.1 on Roku's site, but considering it supports these features, we'd be very surprised if it was absent on this set.

Roku is also boosting sound performance on these pro-oriented TVs, with a new side-firing speaker system that supports Dolby Atmos. It claims that these speakers will deliver a "wide, cinematic sound", but if you're after a more immersive surround set-up, then you can pair this TV with Roku's Wireless Soundbar, Wireless Speakers and Wireless Bass products. This TV also supports headphone listening over Bluetooth if you prefer a more personal listening experience.

The remote is also getting a hefty upgrade for the Pro-series TVs. Roku's iconic black and purple controller now features motion-activated backlit buttons, a microphone for voice operation, live TV navigation controls and a USB-C port to recharge the internal battery. The fancier remote reflects the more premium build of this new TV too, with super slim bezels around the top and sides of the display and a pair of slim blade-style feet at either end of the set. Roku is also selling an additional Slim-profile Wall Mount Kit accessory that allows for a slender, close-to-the-wall finish if you plan on attaching this TV to a wall.

Alongside the launch of the Roku Pro Series, the company has also released a software update dubbed OS 13 to its newer range of TVs and streaming devices. This update isn't totally revolutionary, but it brings a few aesthetic upgrades that will challenge Samsung's The Frame TV. A new feature called Backdrops is launching with this update which will let you use your TV as a digital photo frame. Roku has curated a selection of artwork and photography for you to display, or you can upload your own images if you'd prefer. Roku says that this feature will come to all of its TVs in the coming months, with a rollout to Roku streaming devices expected at a later date.

Roku City, the popular screensaver that reaches a claimed 40 million users currently, is getting some residents too. You'll see cars on the road of this popular digital metropolis, with a few easter eggs relating to popular movie vehicles to look out for.

General interface updates are expected with this update as well, with IMDB integration on content pages that will display ratings and reviews. There will also be new ways to search for content, and a slightly simpler version of Roku Smart Picture is also set to trickle down to more Roku devices too.

Available in three sizes, the Roku Pro Series is available to purchase from Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon in the United States now. The range starts at $999 (around £800 / AU$1400) for the 55-inch model, the 65-inch model costs $1200 (around £950 / AU$1850), and the 75-inch model retails for $1700 (around £1350 / AU$2600).

The second-generation Roku Voice Remote Pro is included in the box with all Roku Pro Series TVs, but you can purchase it separately for $30 (around £25 / AU$45), while the Slim Wall Mount Kit will cost $100 (around £80 / AU$150).

