Look out LG, Samsung and Sony, Roku is getting serious about high-end TVs

Roku is embracing Mini LED with its new Pro series of TVs, with ambitions to build upon its successful line of Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs. The streaming stick manufacturer has seriously branched out in recent years with a full suite of affordable TVs and even a streaming soundbar, with the company now turning its interest towards the more premium market.

The Roku Pro series will come to the US first, with no word of a UK release, however, we have our fingers crossed. Roku has prioritised picture, sound and design with this new TV, which we'd agree are the three key pillars that all TVs should aim to nail. There will of course be a heavy focus on streaming, as the Roku operating system will be the main interface, which will include direct access to a selection of free and paid-for streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Starting with the design, this TV will come in 55-, 65- and 75-inch size options and will feature a premium wall mounting option as, much like the LG G3, this TV will sit flush against the wall. From what we can see in the first image of the Roku Pro Series, the TV seems to feature thin bezels surrounding the screens and squared-off edges that give it a clean and modern aesthetic.

Moving onto picture, Roku has outfitted this TV with a 4K QLED panel with Mini LED backlighting. It says that the Roku Pro Series will deliver "exceptional picture quality", and will use AI and machine learning for picture processing features. This will include a content recognition system called Roku Smart Picture which will adapt the picture settings to best suit the content you're watching.

Rounding things off with sound, Roku hasn't given any specific figures relating to the built-in speaker system, however it has hinted that this TV will feature "enhanced audio technology" that will deliver "immersive" and "cinematic" sound; certainly vague, but sounds good to us so far.

The Roku Pro Series and optional wall mount will be available this Spring, and while no specifics have been given on pricing, Roku says that retail pricing will be "under $1500", which equates to about £1180 / AU$2230.

