Philips' 2024 Ambilight TVs are officially on sale, but you'll have to wait for the MLA OLED models

It's safe to say that Philips had a slightly uneven 2023. Despite launching a plethora of excellent OLED TVs such as the five-star OLED808 and OLED908, it took some effort to get those models to market. After contract complications that ultimately led the 2023 Philips TV range to launch without Freeview Play apps, we didn't see the aforementioned OLED models until December of last year.

Thankfully, 2024 seems to be going smoother for Philips as it has announced that a handful of its latest sets are available to purchase now. This includes a selection of OLED, Mini LED and LED TVs – however, we're still waiting for the MLA OLED sets to hit shelves.

Starting with the OLED809, this is Philips' mid-range model and a direct competitor to the LG C4, so it's got some big shoes to fill. It doesn't feature the latest Micro Lens Array panel technology, but Philips has been open about using the brighter OLED_EX panels which can reportedly hit 1300 nits. It also supports Dolby Vision up to 144Hz with Dolby Vision Gaming and the 8th Gen P5 AI processor introduces the new Ambient Intelligence V3 feature which can optimise HDR performance based on the ambient lighting in your room.

Sound-wise, the OLED809 features a 70W 2.1 channel system in every size aside from the smallest 42-inch model, which instead receives a 50W variant. Upgrades this year include a more accurate digital crossover which precisely distributes sound to the two-way left and right channels. Philips has also outfitted the OLED809 with a "dedicated triple ring, rear-facing bass driver" that's supported by four passive radiators, meaning this TV should pack a punch where the bass is concerned.

This is, of course, an Ambilight TV, with the three-sided variant being featured here on the step-down OLED model. Philips has also included a handy swivel centralised stand on all sizes aside from the 77-inch model which gets a pair of metallic pill feet. This stand should fit on most media units thanks to its modest footprint and, while it looks similar to last year's model, Philips has gone for a more angular design this time around.

The Philips OLED809 is available in five sizes ranging from 42 to 77 inches, and it appears to be exclusively on sale at Richer Sounds. Pricing for this model is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Philips OLED809 pricing Screen size (inches) Price (GBP) 42in £1399 48in £1399 55in £1599 65in £2099 77in £3499

Philips OLED759

The OLED809 isn't the only new OLED in Philips' roster. The company has also launched the more affordable OLED759, which cuts back on a few features while introducing a new operating system. This is one of the first Philips TVs to use Titan OS, a new operating system that we reported on back in January of this year. This TV also looks to be using a slightly less powerful 7th Generation P5 AI processor, compared to the OLED809's 8th Gen chipset.

This TV appears to retain the OLED_EX panel, with support for all of the major HDR formats including Dolby Vision and HDR10+, as well as featuring two HDMI 2.1 sockets with support for 4K/120Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM. Its sound system is also a slight step down with its 20W 2.0 channel system, although HDMI eARC is on board for those who want to use an external audio device.

The OLED759 is available in three sizes at various retailers. The 55-inch version costs £1299, the 65-inch model retails for £1699 and the 77-inch model will set you back £2999. Philips has also referenced a 48-inch screen size for this set, but we cannot see it on any current retailer pages.

Mini LED and LED sets

(Image credit: Philips / TP Vision)

Taking a further step down from the OLED models we have a selection of Mini LED and LED sets. At the top of the range is the Mini LED touting PML9009, which Philips claims will deliver a picture performance "just below the OLED models, but above the premium LED sets".

Available in four sizes, this is the first Philips Mini LED TV to be offered in 85 inches (£2199), although if that's too big for your living room you can also buy it in 55- (£799), 65- (£999) and 75-inches (£1399). It also features Titan OS and a suave, slim bezel design as well as support for 144Hz gaming over HDMI 2.1.

Further down the line is the PUS8909 or as Philips call it, "The One". This is the set aimed to appease the masses, with its LCD backlit display, Dolby Vision and Atmos support, and three-sided Ambilight system. It features a design reminiscent of the OLED809, however it costs considerably less. It's available in five screen sizes with the following prices: 43 inches (£549), 50 inches (£599), 55 inches (£749), 65 inches (£899) and 75 inches (£1149).

Rounding things out is the most affordable TV in Philips' new range, the PUS8079. Philips calls this an "Ambilight TV bargain" with its 4K resolution, "high-quality panel" and the inclusion of the Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD processing engine. It's available in a range of sizes from 43- to 77-inches, with prices starting at just £329.

The wait for the MLA OLED sets continues

(Image credit: Philips)

The OLED959 and OLED909 are the two flagship TVs in Philips' lineup, but they don't appear to be currently available for purchase. Pricing is available on Richer Sounds' website; the former retails at £3999 for a 65-inch screen while the latter starts at £1999 for the 55-inch model.

Both are currently only available if you call Richer Sounds for further information, which leads us to believe that neither is currently available to purchase – so we presume this means that these TVs are only available for pre-order currently.

