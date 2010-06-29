The Naim Label has a new Download Manager to make it easier to get hi-resolution music from the company's catalogue.

Compatible with Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems, the new software is a free download, and works independently of browsers to allow users to download multiple tracks or albums, artwork and metadata files with a single click.

That enables users to store purchases for download when convenient, and the software will also prompt for username and password, so you don't have to be signed in on the Naim Label website to use it.

