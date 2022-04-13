Meze Audio celebrates Romanian heritage with high-end ADVAR wired earbuds

Dedicated headphone specialist Meze Audio (see our Liric and 99 Classics reviews for the most recent examples) and has announced the launch of ADVAR, the newest addition to the company's wired earphone lineup.

Powered by a 10.2 mm single dynamic driver, ADVAR promises a "powerful, smooth, velvet-like sound that matches a variety of listening preferences."

ADVAR's makers say that no detail was sacrificed; these headphones were made for those looking to enjoy effortless sound, day after day. They should also be easy to drive and pair well with any device, thanks to their high sensitivity and low impedance – Meze Audio ADVAR promise accuracy and fidelity from 10Hz to 30kHz (which far exceeds frequencies a human ear can detect).

(Image credit: Meze Audio)

“When we developed ADVAR, our goal was to create something meaningful – piece of audio that’s artful, spiritual, and timeless”, said Antonio Meze, lead designer and founder of Meze Audio.

And the name? The company explains that for the archaic civilisations of Romania, an ADVAR was similar to a talisman or amulet – believed to be all powerful; a symbol of the absolute meant to bring blessings to those who wear it.



On the outside, the solid stainless steel chassis design was inspired by various raw shapes found in nature, including the rounded surface of hematite. Meze Audio promises that ADVAR's sinuous, ergonomically contoured shape will allow the earphones to be removed with ease and ensure comfort during long listening sessions.

Meze Audio’s ADVAR will be available worldwide starting 15th April, retailing for £582 / $699 / €699 (around AU$1019).

MORE:

See our pick of the best audiophile headphones 2022

And consult our curated selection of 50 of the best hi-fi albums for audiophiles

Now save with 24 best headphones deals – April 2022