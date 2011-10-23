Watch our video report on the Denon DNP-720AE

Denon (and sister company Marantz) are offering free AirPlay upgrades for compatible products until the end of the year, and to mark the offer have joined forces to run an AirPlay workshop at this weekend's Manchester show.

The AirPlay clinic is running in the Holbein Lobby, and the two brands have their complete ranges of AirPlay-equipped models, including the new Denon DNP-720AE streamer, on display.

The streamer (below) is Apple AirPlay enabled, DLNA 1.5-certified and can access music services such as Napster and Last.fm.

It has a 24-bit/192kHz DAC, is capable of connecting to your network via a wireless or wired connection, and can be controlled using the Denon Remote app for iPhone and iPod Touch or the bundled remote.

File formats supported include WAV, AAC, WMA lossless, FLAC and FLAC 96/24.

It's available now in silver or black for £430.

