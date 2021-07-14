LG's 2021 OLED TVs dropping to lowest ever price for two weeks starting today

From the 14th of July, LG is offering its lowest ever price across its 2021 OLED TV range in what the company says is a "consolation gift" to UK customers still suffering following Sunday’s Euros Final result.

The deal will run for two weeks and offers 10% off all models in LG’s A1, B1, C1, and G1 series TVs when purchased through the LG website using the promo code OLED10. The offer is also available at a number of retailers nationwide including Sevenoaks Sound and Vision, Currys and John Lewis.

This means you’ll be able to pick up the five star 65-inch LG C1 for £2250, down from £2500. In our opinion, the C1 is the standout model in the LG 2021 TV line-up in terms of performance-per-pound. In fact, it's one of the most recommendable TVs available right now with exemplary picture quality and features. A strong app selection includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV, all with full support for 4K, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The reduced prices for the whole LG C1 range are £3330, £2250, £1530, £1170 for the 77-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch and 48-inch sizes, respectively.

LG OLED65C1 deal

LG OLED65C1 £2500 £2250 (save £250) at Sevenoaks The C1 is the standout model in the LG 2021 TV line-up in terms of performance-per-pound. It's one of the best TVs available right now with exemplary picture quality, strong app selection and full support for 4K, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

View Deal

Elsewhere there’s fellow five star 65-inch model from the G1 range now down to £2700 from £3000. With LG’s new OLED Evo panel, this ultra-slim 'Gallery' TV is entirely intended for wall-mounting and delivers on bright, punchy and sharp picture quality.

For the next two weeks, you can pick up a 77-inch G1 for £4320, the 65-inch for £2700 and the 55-inch for £1800.

Save on the LG OLED65G1

LG OLED65G16LA £3000 £2700 (save £300) at John Lewis For 2021 LG introduced a new ‘OLED Evo’ in the G1, and it is undoubtedly the best OLED that LG has ever produced in terms of brightness, sharpness and detail. As well as a stunning picture, it's also packed with apps and next-gen HDMI features.View Deal

LG’s B1 series is aimed at gamers and viewers alike with features including HDMI 2.1, VRR, HDR 10 Pro and the new Game Optimiser menu that lets users quickly enable and disable specific gaming features, such as G-Sync and Freesync.

The B1 range will be available at £3330, £1800, and £1170 for 77-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch screen sizes.

Lowest ever price on the LG OLED55B1

LG OLED55B16LA £1600 £1300 (save £300) at Currys Great for gaming with next-gen features including HDMI 2.1, VRR, HDR 10 Pro, and a new Game Optimiser menu. Here you can quickly access settings for G-Sync and Freesync and specific gaming genres and even adjust the amount of blue light.



View Deal

The A1 line is new for 2021, offering affordable OLED models that use the same Alpha 7 Gen 4 processor as the pricier B1. Unlike the B1, it uses a 60Hz rather than 120Hz panel, and it does without any HDMI 2.1 sockets ( though it still supports eARC and ALLM). This makes it less well suited to next-gen gaming but it could still be an excellent option for non-gamers who want a low-cost OLED for movies and TV.

The 77-inch A1 is now priced at £3060, the 65-inch at £1620, the 55-inch at £990 and the 48-inch at £990.

Save on the LG OLED55A1

LG OLED55A1 £1500 £1100 (save £400) at Hughes The A1 is a totally new, extra-affordable OLED model and could be an excellent option for non-gamers who want a low-cost OLED for movies and TV.

View Deal

More

Read our full run-down of LG's 2021 TV lineup

Best LG TVs 2021: LCD, OLED, 4K HDR

Best OLED TVs 2021: the best budget and premium OLEDs