Boost your TV sound with this £80 LG soundbar on Prime Day

The once £200 LG SJ3 soundbar has had its price slashed by 60 per cent for Amazon Prime Day only.

This 2.1 channel TV improver comes with wireless sub, Bluetooth connectivity and 300W of audio boom. It was already reduced to an already excellent £105, but you can pick it up for just £80 today only in the Prime Day deals.

LG SJ3 2.1ch soundbar with wireless sub £200 £80 on Amazon A 300W soundbar and sub is a lot of audio for just £80. Connect it to your TV by optical, USB, 3.5mm or Bluetooth and you should hear a serious improvement in your telly time. Not one we've had in for test but a tempting risk to take with the 60% reduction.View Deal

The LG SJ3 features LG’s Adaptive Audio technology, which analyses the frequencies of what you’re listening to on the fly and adjusts its EQ balance for the optimum sound output. So, it can make sure you get both the dialogue and the sound track while watching TV and will focus purely on the beats when listening to music.

The bar itself measures 71 x 950 x 47mm and is loaded with 2 x 50-watt mid-range drivers. It’s connectable to your home cinema set-up by USB and optical cables as well as via Bluetooth and a 3.5mm socket.

It’s not a soundbar we’ve tested, and while there’s no HDMI sockets for full integration it still looks like an excellent deal for the very low money involved.

