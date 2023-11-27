Hi-fi deal alert! This versatile Audiolab CD/streaming system is half-price for Cyber Monday

The Audiolab Omnia just keeps dropping in price, and that's something you should definitely be paying attention to. The versatile and talented amp-and-streaming system initially retailed at £1599 before falling to just £999 during Black Friday, leading us to think that it wouldn't fall any lower.

How wrong we were. Available at its lowest price of £799 at Peter Tyson, the Omnia is half-price this Cyber Monday. The versatile streaming amplifier also includes a CD player and is capable of becoming the beating heart of your hi-fi system with its jack-of-all-trades credentials and easygoing sound. There's no need for separate boxes, all you need to do is add speakers and you're off!

It's not as if this is an old model, either. The Omnia came out last year, earning a very respectable four-star review and leaving us impressed at just how much this smart little system can do. For anyone looking to get a setup going this Cyber Monday, the Audiolab feels like a very smart place to start.

Audiolab Omnia was £1599 now £799 at Peter Tyson (save £800)

The Audiolab Omnia is extremely easy to listen to, and we can imagine many being more than content with its smooth, pleasant presentation. If you’re after a high-performing CD-and-streaming system with all the bells and whistles you can think of, this Audiolab is well worth considering, especially now that its price has been slashed multiple times.

When we reviewed the Audiolab Omnia, we lauded its "easy-going presentation" as well as its "large, spacious sound". In terms of what the Omnia can actually do, we heralded its "excellent features and connectivity", praising the versatile box that packs in amplification, streaming smarts and a CD player – it can pretty much do it all.

The Audiolab Omnia wins the prize for being one of the most well-specified and features-laden streaming products of its kind we’ve seen yet. If you want to stream over Bluetooth, wi-fi or through DTS Play-Fi app, or you're a traditionalist who loves their CD collection, the Omnia will keep you amply satisfied. There's almost nothing it can't handle.

In terms of the Omnia’s streaming talents, Spotify Connect is on board, while Bluetooth 5 is accompanied by support for aptX, aptX LL, AAC and SBC codes. It can fully decode MQA files from Tidal and also has Roon Ready certification, too.

On the physical connections side, there are two inputs apiece for optical and coaxial (and a single output for each), USB type B for connecting to laptops and a USB type A port for hard drives. It’s through this PC USB type B input that you can achieve the Omnia’s maximum resolution file support, which is up to 32-bit/786kHz PCM and DSD512.

Things get even better if you're in tune with the Omnia's smooth presentation and wide, open soundstage. For those that favour an easygoing, spacious listen, you'll get along with the Omnia just fine.

As a way to start your hi-fi system off or as a means to simply get all the components you need integrated into one amalgamated unit (speakers aside), the Audiolab Omnia is a really smart choice, as all you need to do is add some equally capable speakers and you're good to go. Head over to Peter Tyson to take advantage of that mammoth saving.

