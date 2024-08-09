Cambridge Audio's all-in-one music system boasts 14 drivers, plenty of firepower and HDMI eARC

Naim and Ruark might have some competition. Cambridge Audio has announced the launch of its Evo One wireless music system solution that could be about to give the superb Naim Mu-so 2 and the exceptional Ruark R410 a run for their money.

A premium all-in-one music system aimed at listeners who want hi-fi sound without the need for multiple separates and components, the Evo One aims to bring that signature Cambridge Audio sound, plus a fair few features and connectivity options, together into a single handsome unit.

The Evo One houses a total of 14 drivers, with four 25mm silk down tweeters, four 5.7cm aluminium cone midrange units and six 7cm woofers configured to produce "a truly expansive soundstage" that will fill a room no matter where you, or your system, are positioned. Power is delivered via 700W of amplification, enhanced by Digital Signal Processing which Cambridge Audio says helps to produce a clear, deep and controlled bass signature.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Operation and control of the Evo One are handled by the StreamMagic app, through which audio can be personalised via a seven-band equaliser. The StreamMagic platform allows for direct streaming via Tidal, Spotify Connect, Deezer and Qobuz, with support for hi-res audio files up to 32-bit/192kHz over wi-fi or an ethernet connection. It's even Roon Ready, while connectivity options come courtesy of Bluetooth, AirPlay 2 and Google Cast.

If you want to go wired, an HDMI eARC means you can hook up to a TV and use the Evo One as an impromptu soundbar, while a moving-magnet phono stage lets you connect a turntable directly. Classic inputs, including a line input for analogue sources, an optical digital input and a USB-A port, round things off nicely.

The Evo One has been designed to slot into any home set-up thanks to its natural yet elegant aesthetic. The grille's honeycomb construction protects the drivers while placing less mass in front to avoid obstructing the sound, while a 17cm colour display screen provides either a clock display, the album artwork and information about the current track being played or a pair of virtual VU meters for that old-school hi-fi touch.

The Cambridge Audio Evo One is available now, priced at £1299 / $1499 / €1499.

