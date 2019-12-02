Here are the 7 best Cyber Monday TV deals still available - but be quick!

Cyber Monday is almost over but there are still some cracking TV deals available. We've scoured the web to find the very best TVs at the very best prices. By scrolling down you won't see a near-endless list of TVs, but a cherry-picked selection of the best of the best Cyber Monday TV deals still available.

Whether it's a new OLED or traditional LCD TV you're after you can still bag some great savings on a number of top televisions. We've found deals on all the usual suspects including LG, Samsung, Sony and Panasonic, and you'll find them all listed below on models ranging from 43in to 75in.

In the US? Here's the 7 best TV Cyber Monday deals available in the US

The 7 best Cyber Monday TV deals available right now

Samsung UE49RU8000 4K HDR TV £749 £489 at Amazon

Another Award-winning TV - and one that's just had a third big discount. The 49-inch RU8000 is an excellent TV with lots of detail, super-sharp edges and great colours. It's also got the best, most app-laden operating system out there. A serious bargain at this price.View Deal

LG OLED55E8PLA 55in OLED TV £3500 £1099 (with voucher code) at Crampton & Moore

Picture-wise, this is the same TV as the C8 above, but it boasts fancier styling and a significantly upgraded audio performance. Despite that, it's currently the cheaper of the two to buy, thanks to some heavy discounting. Right now, you can use discount code 'SAVE100' to drop the price from £1199 to £1099, but we don't expect this deal to last long.View Deal

Samsung UE43RU7020 4K HDR TV £379 £299 at Currys

This is the smallest, most basic model in Samsung's 2019 TV range, and yet it's still a very good TV, particularly at this even lower price. Sure, you do without some of the niceties of the UE43RU7470 (the fancy remote and Bixby support, for example) but for £100 less that seems more than fair.View Deal

Sony KD-49XG9005 4K HDR TV £1099 £799 at John Lewis

Sony's most premium 2019 49 inch TV is an absolute belter - so much so that we recently gave it an Award. It's just had yet another £100 discount, making it an even better buy.View Deal

Panasonic TX-58GX800B 4K HDR TV £799 £659 (with voucher code) at PRC Direct

The 58in version of the GX800 was already such good value at £799 that we gave it an Award, so at £659 it's a real belter. Support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision (plus standard HDR10 and HLG, of course) combines with a nicely balanced all-round performance to make for an excellent, affordable, big screen TV.View Deal

Sony KD-75XG8096 75-inch 4K TV for £2299 £1299 at Currys

This massive Sony screen had already seen some healthy discounting since launch and has just dropped a further £200 for Black Friday. 4K, HDR and the Android TV operating system make it a great choice for those looking to go big on a bit of a budget.View Deal

Philips 50PUS7304 4K Smart TV £1000 £459 at Amazon

You save £541 (54%) if you take Amazon up on this sensational deal today. It's a 50-inch, 2019 Philips TV for £459. You've got three-sided Ambilight, 4K resolution, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. We've seen it discounted a little – but never quite like this. Cyber Monday doesn't last long...View Deal

