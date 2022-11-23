Get a 75-inch Hisense Google TV for under $500 in Best Buy's Black Friday sale

The Black Friday TV deals just keep coming, this time its a massive screen from Hisense to receive big savings. The 75-inch Class A6 Series is a big-screen 4K TV running Google TV and a rich feature set that usually comes in at just under $680 dollars. However, you can grab it for just $499.99 with this Black Friday deal at Best Buy.

Hisense 75A6H 75-inch Class A6 Series $679.99 $499.99 at Best Buy (save $180)

This Hisense has everything you need to get straight into the big-picture experience. HDR support via Dolby Vision (and Dolby Vision gaming for 4K/60Hz) and HDR10, alongside a comprehensive app suite thanks to Google TV onboard - this TV is a bargain at just under $500.

This Hisense isn't one that we've tested, however, its promising specification and feature set has caught our eye, especially at this price. At 75 inches, you're already getting a huge canvas to watch your favorite movies and TV shows, however, with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 and a 4K resolution, the panel should impress in both size and visual fidelity. But don't worry, audio gets some attention here too with DTS Virtual:X which Hisense should provide some extra dimensionality and height effects over traditional stereo.

Gamers will also find plenty to like on this TV, as not only will their favorite titles look awesome on that 75 inch screen, but they'll also get a boost with Dolby Vision for gaming at 4K resolution at 60Hz refresh rate. There's no 120Hz here, unfortunately, however, this is to be somewhat expected by the price. You will find four HDMI 2.0 connections; enough to hook up a PS5, Xbox Series X, streaming stick, and even a soundbar with the dedicated eARC HDMI port.

The 75A6H is also filled to the brim with smart features thanks to the Google TV operating system. Starting with streaming apps, you can expect the likes of YouTube, HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, and more, with Chromecast integration also here for mirroring your phone or tablet to the TV. Google Assistant via the microphone-equipped remote is here to help you to navigate all of these streaming options and smart features.

