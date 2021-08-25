Fire TV Stick deals: streamer prices slashed for Amazon End of Summer Sale 2021

Black Friday isn't till November, but that hasn't stopped Amazon slashing prices. Right now, you can score some epic deals on Fire TV streamers.

The Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) is now only £25 (was £40), while the Award-winning Fire TV Stick 4K is down to £30 (was £50). Want Amazon's smartest streamer? The five-star Fire TV Cube is just £70 (was £110). You can also save on the budget Fire TV Stick Lite, which is now £22 (was £30).

The Amazon End of Summer Sale 2021 doesn't officially start until 26th August, but these deals are all live now.

Best Amazon Fire TV deals

£40 Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) £40 £25 at Amazon (save £15)

The latest version of Amazon's streaming stick packs in Dolby Atmos support for more immersive sound and HDR. This device only launched a few months ago, so grab this tasty discount while you can. View Deal

£50 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K £50 £30 at Amazon (save £20)

If you want something a bit higher-specced, Amazon also makes a 4K version of the Fire TV Stick. And – you guessed it – it's also discounted. It's Amazon's most powerful streaming stick and an absolute steal with £20 off. View Deal

£110 Amazon Fire TV Cube £110 £70 at Amazon (save £40)

Amazon's five-star streaming cube is now available for a penny less than £70 – a massive £40 discount, taking it to a temptingly low price. It was previously available at this price on Amazon Prime Day, but who knows when it will drop to £70 again? View Deal

£30 Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite £30 £22 at Amazon (save £8)

This is the cheapest Fire TV Stick Amazon makes, and now it's even cheaper. Despite its seriously low price, the Lite still has an Alexa remote, and HDR for stunning visuals. A real bargain. View Deal

Amazon's streaming devices are renowned as some of the best in the business, thanks in large part to their low prices. But they're also very capable. And while they're heavily skewed to Amazon's ecosystem, they can stream other services too, like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

The standard Fire TV Stick was refreshed earlier this year. It boasts an enhanced 1.7 GHz quad-core processor with 50 per cent more power than the previous generation Fire TV Stick. The new model also delivers faster streaming in 1080p at 60fps, while the dual-band, dual-antenna WiFi supports 5GHz networks and promises more stable streaming and fewer dropped connections.

The Fire TV Stick Lite offers HDR as standard and comes with a special Alexa Voice Remote Lite, which lets you speak to find, launch, and control content.

The Fire TV Stick 4K supports ultra high definition picture quality, as does the excellent Fire TV Cube. This latter device is larger and more powerful and can control compatible soundbars and AV receivers, too.

If you've had your eye on a Fire TV device, we suggest you strike while the iron's hot. The Fire TV Stick Lite at £22, Fire TV Stick (2020) at £25, Fire TV Stick 4K at £30 and Fire TV Cube at £70 deliver serious bang for your buck, and we don't know how long these deals will last.

