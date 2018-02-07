Taking the place of the five-star Xeo 4 and Xeo 6 speakers in its range, Dynaudio has announced the new Xeo 20 (left) and Xeo 30 (right) active speakers.

Both the outside and inside have undergone thorough redesigns: on the surface, the new speakers have rounded corners and the LED module has been moved from the top to below the woofers.

When it comes to sound quality, Dynaudio says it has improved bass and off-axis performance of the speakers, at the same time giving the DSPs more processing power.

The speakers have a 65-watt digital amplifier powering each driver (putting two in the Xeo 20, and three in the Xeo 30). A 28mm soft-dome tweeter is fitted to both Xeo 20 and Xeo 30, but where the standmounting Xeo 20 has just the one 14cm woofer, the floorstanding Xeo 30 features two.

There have also been some changes to the speakers' connections. The range now gets digital optical, analogue RCA and stereo minijack inputs on each master speaker (and are able to share 24bit/96kHz resolution audio to the slave speaker). For wireless connectivity, Bluetooth is on board - with aptX support for CD-standard streaming at 16bit/44.1kHz.

The Xeo 20 starts at £1999 per pair, while the Xeo 30 is £3199 per pair - both are available in either white or black satin finishes.

