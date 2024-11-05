Don't wait for Black Friday – the 65-inch LG C4 OLED TV just hit its lowest-ever price

Black Friday is still a couple of weeks away, but those who are poised for a deal on the LG C4 might want to pounce now. That's because the 65-inch C4 has just dropped back down to its lowest-ever price of £1499 at LG.com.

The last time it was this cheap was back in July, and since then it's been hovering around £1700, so this is a very good price. And the TV launched for £2699, so this is a huge overall discount of £1200.

While the 65-inch C4 was trumped by the Sony Bravia 8 when it came to our Awards, it was a close-run thing and the C4 is undeniably still one of the best OLED TVs you can currently buy. It's the superior model for gamers, too, and this price really is quite special.

And, if you sign up for a free LG.com account, the price gets even more special, in that it drops to just £1469. Sweet.

Our overall verdict on the C4 is that it represents a surprisingly large upgrade on the C3 of last year. Big improvements have been made to brightness and sharpness, presenting an image with lots of dynamism and rich, vibrant colours.

There’s plenty of detail in the brightest picture elements and the image is just as sharp and solid as it is from the Sony A80L, which indicates a big upgrade on last year’s comparatively soft C3. Importantly, these enhancements have been implemented without adding any sense of exaggeration.

Edges don’t look artificially sharpened, and bright highlights don’t look unnaturally boosted. Overall, it matches the market-leading A80L for a mid-range OLED in almost all areas and even surpasses it with its warmer tone and richer colours.

Sound quality has been significantly improved, too, which is not something that can always be said when describing the newest TVs. Though we do still recommend adding a soundbar if you're able.

The C4 features four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is great news for anyone planning to connect game consoles or soundbars via eARC. There's also support for ALLM, VRR, and 144Hz compatibility.

As with all LG TVs, HDR10+ is not supported by the C4. Thankfully, Dolby Vision, HLG and standard HDR10 format are on board, so we don't think this is a big problem.

